League of Legends Patch 13.1B is now live

League of Legends Patch 13.1B (formerly known as Patch 13.2) is now rolling out across servers worldwide, Riot Games has announced.

The patch was originally scheduled to release yesterday, Jan. 25, but it was pushed back by one day following a cyber attack on Riot earlier this week. With the launch of this patch, players can expect the usual changes coming to League, including balance updates and system changes. Many of the more significant updates that were slated to launch with Patch 13.2, though, were pushed back to a later date, which is why Riot chose to alter the title of this patch and cause it to lean more toward having a “micropatch” designation.

We've got an update for you players! Patch 13.1B has been successfully launched and is now available. We thank you for your patience and we hope you enjoy the patch! https://t.co/YwjLXg5C1X — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 26, 2023

Patch 13.2 was meant to originally include certain pieces of content, including the full update to Ahri, as well as a slate of buffs coming to Annie. But those changes have been pushed back to Patch 13.3, which will launch on Feb. 8, according to the game’s patch schedule.

The changes that did make it onto the live servers with today’s update include nerfs to champions such as Yuumi, Gangplank, and the pro-play-dominant Lucian/Nami combo. Buffs to Lillia, Orianna, and Zoe were also shipped, in addition to buffs to certain AD carry champions.

The patch also includes six new skins to celebrate the Lunar New Year, with Prestige Porcelain Lissandra now being included in the in-client crafting menu.

Patch 13.1B is now live on servers across the world. If you were looking forward to certain changes this patch—such as Annie’s buffs or Ahri’s reworks—you’ll likely be able to play with them when Patch 13.3, League’s next full, proper patch, drops on Feb. 8.