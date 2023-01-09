New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League

League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.

As is now tradition, the first skins that are released at the beginning of a new Season and a new year are associated with the Lunar New Year and the customs surrounding the festivity. With the Lunar Gods event, players will see the descent of the following deities on the Rift:

Lunar Empress Ashe

Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix

Lunar Empress Qiyana

Lunar Guardian Malphite

Lunar Emperor Thresh

Additionally, Mythmakers champions are also making their way to the Rift, with the Blade Dancer Irelia landing gracefully with a new legendary skin. This skin line pays homage to many customs of the Lunar New Year, the most evident one is the color schematic used that focuses on red and golden tones. Other traditions are also incorporated into the skin line’s theme, like the flower motifs and the paper origami that can be seen in the animations of Galio, Zyra, and Garen.

Along with these four champions, Sivir is also making her debut in the Mythmaker skin line, along with her new Prestige skin. Her prestige design is a perfect combination of easter folklore and modern tones. Together with the Battle Mistress, Lissandra is also making an appearance in the Prestige skin department, with a new golden version of her Porcelain skin.