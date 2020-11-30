LCS 2021 roster tracker

From Doublelift’s decision to retire from pro play on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to Team SoloMid’s announced move to sign SwordArt for a record-breaking $6 million a day later, it’s been one of the most exciting and intense offseasons in LCS history. And that’s just TSM.

While teams like FlyQuest have made a few important moves, bringing on Licorice, Palafox, and Diamond in one fell swoop, teams like Cloud9, who signed Perkz, and Team Liquid, who acquired Alphari and Santorin, have made far greater.

Here all the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LCS season.

100 Thieves

Top: Ssumday

Jungle: Closer

Mid: Damonte

ADC: FBI

Support: huhi

Cloud9

Top: Fudge

Jungle: Blaber

Mid: Perkz

ADC: Zven

Support: Vulcan

Counter Logic Gaming

Top: Finn

Jungle: Broxah

Mid: Pobelter

ADC: WildTurtle

Support: Smoothie

Dignitas

Top: FakeGod

Jungle: Dardoch

Mid: Soligo

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Evil Geniuses

Top: Impact

Jungle: Svenskeren

Mid: Jiizuke

ADC: TBD

Support: IgNar

FlyQuest

Top: Licorice

Jungle: Josedeodo

Mid: Palafox

ADC: Johnsun

Support: Diamond

Golden Guardians

Top: Niles

Jungle: Iconic

Mid: Ablazeolive

ADC: Stixxay

Support: Newbie

Immortals

Top: Revenge

Jungle: Xerxe

Mid: Insanity

ADC: Raes

Support: Destiny

Team Liquid

Top: Alphari

Jungle: Santorin

Mid: Jensen

ADC: Tactical

Support: CoreJJ

TSM

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: PowerofEvil

ADC: TBD

Support: SwordArt

This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.

