LCS 2021 roster tracker

From Doublelift’s decision to retire from pro play on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to Team SoloMid’s announced move to sign SwordArt for a record-breaking $6 million a day later, it’s been one of the most exciting and intense offseasons in LCS history. And that’s just TSM.
While teams like FlyQuest have made a few important moves, bringing on Licorice, Palafox, and Diamond in one fell swoop, teams like Cloud9, who signed Perkz, and Team Liquid, who acquired Alphari and Santorin, have made far greater.
Here all the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LCS season.
100 Thieves
- Top: Ssumday
- Jungle: Closer
- Mid: Damonte
- ADC: FBI
- Support: huhi
Cloud9
- Top: Fudge
- Jungle: Blaber
- Mid: Perkz
- ADC: Zven
- Support: Vulcan
Counter Logic Gaming
- Top: Finn
- Jungle: Broxah
- Mid: Pobelter
- ADC: WildTurtle
- Support: Smoothie
Dignitas
- Top: FakeGod
- Jungle: Dardoch
- Mid: Soligo
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Evil Geniuses
- Top: Impact
- Jungle: Svenskeren
- Mid: Jiizuke
- ADC: TBD
- Support: IgNar
FlyQuest
- Top: Licorice
- Jungle: Josedeodo
- Mid: Palafox
- ADC: Johnsun
- Support: Diamond
Golden Guardians
- Top: Niles
- Jungle: Iconic
- Mid: Ablazeolive
- ADC: Stixxay
- Support: Newbie
Immortals
- Top: Revenge
- Jungle: Xerxe
- Mid: Insanity
- ADC: Raes
- Support: Destiny
Team Liquid
- Top: Alphari
- Jungle: Santorin
- Mid: Jensen
- ADC: Tactical
- Support: CoreJJ
TSM
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: PowerofEvil
- ADC: TBD
- Support: SwordArt
This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.
