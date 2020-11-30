LCS 2021 roster tracker

All 10 LCS rosters heading into next season.

From Doublelift’s decision to retire from pro play on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to Team SoloMid’s announced move to sign SwordArt for a record-breaking $6 million a day later, it’s been one of the most exciting and intense offseasons in LCS history. And that’s just TSM.

While teams like FlyQuest have made a few important moves, bringing on Licorice, Palafox, and Diamond in one fell swoop, teams like Cloud9, who signed Perkz, and Team Liquid, who acquired Alphari and Santorin, have made far greater. 

Here all the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LCS season.

100 Thieves

  • Top: Ssumday
  • Jungle: Closer
  • Mid: Damonte
  • ADC: FBI
  • Support: huhi

Cloud9

  • Top: Fudge
  • Jungle: Blaber
  • Mid: Perkz
  • ADC: Zven
  • Support: Vulcan

Counter Logic Gaming

  • Top: Finn
  • Jungle: Broxah
  • Mid: Pobelter
  • ADC: WildTurtle
  • Support: Smoothie

Dignitas

  • Top: FakeGod
  • Jungle: Dardoch
  • Mid: Soligo
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Evil Geniuses

  • Top: Impact
  • Jungle: Svenskeren
  • Mid: Jiizuke
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: IgNar

FlyQuest

  • Top: Licorice
  • Jungle: Josedeodo
  • Mid: Palafox
  • ADC: Johnsun
  • Support: Diamond

Golden Guardians

  • Top: Niles
  • Jungle: Iconic
  • Mid: Ablazeolive
  • ADC: Stixxay
  • Support: Newbie

Immortals

  • Top: Revenge
  • Jungle: Xerxe
  • Mid: Insanity
  • ADC: Raes
  • Support: Destiny

Team Liquid

  • Top: Alphari
  • Jungle: Santorin
  • Mid: Jensen
  • ADC: Tactical
  • Support: CoreJJ

TSM

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: PowerofEvil
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: SwordArt

This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.

