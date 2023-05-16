JDG star predicts most important matchup ahead of T1 clash at MSI 2023

JD Gaming are set to clash with T1 in the upper bracket final of Mid-Season Invitational 2023, and the Chinese team’s star, Ruler, outlined what he believes will be the most important matchup of the upcoming series, due to begin May 18.

The world-class AD carry claimed the bottom lane matchup between him and T1’s Gumayusi will be the crucial duel, which will most likely determine the outcome of the series, the player explained in an interview with Korizon Esports on May 15.

“I believe it will come down to the bot lane phase,” Ruler said when asked which factor will decide the upcoming series between champions of the LPL and LCK’s second seed.

Ruler also underlined how T1 are looking incredibly strong and tend to do everything “so well, from lane phase to teamfights.” In his eyes, facing T1 is a perfect recipe for a full-scale best-of-five series, which should go all the way to game five. And, moreover, Ruler believes JDG will secure the match with a 3-2 score.

If JDG are successful in their battle against T1, Ruler also believes it will greatly enhance their chances to win MSI 2023 as a whole, which would be the third time a Chinese team claims MSI, after Royal Never Give Up did so in 2021 and 2022.

As of now, four other teams remain in MSI 2023 action, with Bilibili Gaming, G2 Esports, Gen.G, and Cloud9 fighting in the lower bracket on May 16 and May 17. The clash between JDG and T1 is scheduled for this Thursday, May 18, with the final of the tournament taking place on Sunday, May 21.

