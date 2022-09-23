Your Crystal Ball is going to make many more predictions this year.

The most exciting time of the year is finally almost here for League of Legends fans with the World Championship kicking off next week. To take the end-of-year tournament to the next level, fans can make predictions with Worlds 2022 Pick’Ems.

Pick’Ems allows players to predict various results and earn points and exclusive rewards in League. But this time, there are many more predictions to make than just the winners and losers of the tournament, including predictions on the meta as well as personal achievements.

Here’s how to play Worlds 2022 Pick’Em.

How to play Worlds 2022 Pick’Em

In addition to locking predictions ahead of the tournament, players will have to come back to Pick’Em to adjust their predictions as Worlds unfolds.

The system officially opened on Sept. 23 and you’ll have to make a total of 20 predictions before the tournament starts. You have seven days to make your decisions and lock your choices. Here are the steps to follow.

Head to this web page.

Log in with your Riot Games account.

Click on “Get Started”.

You should be directed to the page to make all of your choices in the “Crystal Ball” tab.

Be aware that some regions cannot participate in Pick’Em. The complete list can be found here. More predictions will open as the tournament continues on the following dates:

Sunday, Oct. 2: predict Monday, Oct. 3’s outcomes

Monday, Oct. 3: predict Oct. 4’s outcomes

From Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Friday, Oct. 7: predict group stage results

From Oct. 16 to Oct. 20: predict quarterfinals

From Oct. 23 to Oct. 29: predict the semifinals

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5: predict the grand final result

Don’t forget to come back and predict additional results to earn more points and coins. If you don’t, a system called “The Coin” will make predictions randomly in your place. And even if those predictions turn out to be right, you won’t earn as many points.