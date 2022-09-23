All Worlds 2022 Pick ‘Em and Crystal Ball rewards

Fans around the world have been waiting for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship ever since the Summer Split came to its conclusion in the middle of September. Now, 24 of the best teams from around the globe are ready to battle for the ultimate prize: the Summoner’s Cup.

Besides eternal glory and recognition though, those same teams will be fighting to help their fans earn some sweet prizes, thanks to this year’s Pick ‘Ems and Crystal Ball rewards. From the traditional play-in stage, group stage, and knockout stage predictions, to Crystal Ball picks, players can swipe up different types of goodies, like free capsules, an emote, and a free Worlds 2022 Azir skin.

Here are all of the rewards for the Worlds 2022 Pick ‘Em and Crystal Ball challenges.

Worlds Participation rewards

One Worlds 2022 Capsule when a user:

Makes one Crystal Ball Pick

Makes one Play-Ins Knockout Stage Pick

Makes one Group Stage Pick

Makes one Quarterfinals Pick

Traditional Worlds Pick ‘Em performance tiers

Perfect Picks: All Ultimate skins

Top 5,000 Rank: Worlds 2022 Azir Skin and champion

S-Tier Rank (Top 5%): 50 Event Tokens, four Worlds 2022 Capsules, and Kassadin “Excuse Me?” emote

A-Tier Rank (Top 20%): three Worlds 2022 Capsules and Kassadin “Excuse Me?” emote

B-Tier Rank (Top 40%): two Worlds 2022 Capsules and Kassadin “Excuse Me?” emote

C-Tier Rank (Top 70%): one Worlds 2022 Capsule and Kassadin “Excuse Me?” emote

Worlds Crystal Ball performance tiers

Perfect Picks: All Ultimate skins

Top 5,000 Rank: Worlds 2022 Azir Skin and champion

S-Tier Rank (Top 5%): 50 Event Tokens, four Worlds 2022 capsules, and Syndra “Serve!” emote

A-Tier Rank (Top 20%): three Worlds 2022 capsules + Syndra “Serve!” emote

B-Tier Rank (Top 40%): two Worlds 2022 capsules + Syndra “Serve!” emote

C-Tier Rank (Top 70%): one Worlds 2022 capsule + Syndra “Serve!” emote

For any lucky League players who get perfect picks, your account must be at least level 20 to earn all of the Ultimate skins in the game. If you already have specific Ultimate skins, you’ll have an option to disenchant them into essence. The Ultimate skin reward bundle will be processed manually by Riot and distributed within a week after Worlds ends.

League Worlds 2022 will take place from Thursday, Sept. 29 in Mexico City for the play-ins, and end at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 5.