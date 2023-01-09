Former T1 head coach Polt joins Hanwha Life in surprise new role

T1’s former general manager and head coach Choi “Polt” Seong-hun has joined Hanwha Life Esports as lead League of Legends analyst today.

The 34-year-old served as T1’s head coach for two years and switched to general manager several times during that period. Now, he’s looking to prove himself in another position.

안녕하세요. 한화생명e스포츠입니다.

한화생명e스포츠 팀이 LoL팀의 성적 향상 및 미래를 위한 유망주 발굴과 성장을 위해 전력분석유닛을 신설하고, 유닛장으로 최성훈 'Polt'를 선임했습니다. 앞으로 LoL팀의 미래를 함께 그려나갈 'Polt' 유닛장을 함께 환영해주세요. pic.twitter.com/BJc9h0IrxK — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) January 9, 2023

Hanwha Life’s move in the coaching staff is the last one in a long line of changes. The roster will have a totally different face this season, after a disastrous 2022 season where it placed 10th in both LCK Splits.

This year is likely to be different, however. They’re now subject to high expectations after signing two world champions Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon, in addition to three veterans, during the offseason.

Polt will work alongside Choi “DanDy” In-kyu as head coach, who is returning to the LCK after years spent in the LPL to help this new team reach their full potential in 2023.

The 2023 LCK Spring Split will kick off on Jan. 18. Hanwha Life will play its first match against Kwangdong Freecs during the second day on Jan. 19 at 2am CT. Here’s the full schedule for the league.