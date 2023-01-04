We put League’s 2023 Esports schedule in a calendar so you don’t have to

A new season is coming soon in the League of Legends competitive scene, bringing new formats for leagues, new rising talents and newly-formed rosters eyeing the Summoner’s Cup.

Most major leagues’ match times have been adjusted for the new year, and knowing when to watch your favorite matches can be challenging.

While the LCS daily schedule has been overhauled, the LEC is leaving its double Split format for a year divided into three splits. The LCK also saw a change in the weekend matches’ starting hours.

To help fans follow the League of Legends esports matches in the 2023 season, we’ve created shareable Google calendars for the LCS, LEC, and LCK.

They each feature all known matches when they’re announced, as well as links to watch them and notifications before they start. Fans can delete matches they don’t want to watch or remove notifications for them while keeping the ones they’re interested in.

The LCS broadcast schedule was heavily adjusted ahead of the 2023 season. It switched from primetime days and times to matches hosted at an early hour during weekdays. The overall format of the League, on the other side, hasn’t experienced significant changes.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split will start on Jan. 26 and will last until March, 17. The full schedule has already been revealed by Riot Games and was integrated into the calendar.

The LEC is welcoming numerous changes in the 2023 season. It now refers to the EMEA Championship, and it’s going to be divided into three splits: Winter, Spring, and Summer seasons.

The regular Splits will be shortened, and teams will play more best-of-three and playoff series. In addition, a season’s finals tournament will be hosted in August to crown an LEC champion.

The Winter season will launch on Jan. 21 and will last only three weeks (half as long as the 2022 LEC Spring Split). In mid-February, a group phase will pit the eight best teams against one another to qualify for playoffs, which will be hosted at the end of the month. Riot Games has revealed the full schedule of the Winter Season.

The LCK calendar doesn’t feature any matchdays at this time, because Riot Games has yet to reveal the season’s schedule. Even the start day of the 2023 season is still unknown.

More information on the matter is likely to be revealed in the coming weeks, however, since the LCK usually starts around mid-January.