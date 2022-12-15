LEC reportedly set to host 2023 finals in Montpellier, France

Located in the south of France, the city has already welcomed numerous esports events.

The 2023 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) finals will reportedly be taking place in the French city of Montpellier, according to independent journalist Brieuc Seeger.

The competition will feature a new format in 2023 with the LEC split into three parts. This time, the finals will crown a European champion for the entire season, and not only for the split.

[Sources] Riot plans to hold the 2023 LEC Finals in Montpellier – France 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Dqy24YayLX — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) December 14, 2022

Montpellier, located in the south of France, has already welcomed numerous esports events, so it’s no surprise to see it become the home of a European League tournament.

Riot Games has yet to confirm the LEC will be heading to the city. A French-speaking source, aAa, reported similar information several days ago but reported the LEC “semifinals” would take place there instead.

Brieuc Seeger also reported League‘s 2023 Mid-Season Invitational will take place in London, and the World Championship is set to return to South Korea next year.

Meanwhile, offseason transfers are piling up ahead of the 2023 competitive season, which will launch in January with the Season Kickoff—a replacement of the previous All-Star tournaments.