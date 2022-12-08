Goodbye All-Star, hello Kickoff: Riot introduces LoL Esports’ newest international event set to debut next year

Ever since its first-ever showing in 2013, League of Legends fans have looked forward to watching their favorite players come together for some fun, light-hearted games at the annual All-Star event.

After eight years, however, Riot Games is sunsetting the tournament. Instead, a new international event will make its debut, aptly named the Season Kickoff. From Saturday, Jan. 10, to Sunday, Jan. 11, nine regions from around the world will host a special broadcasted event that will preview the upcoming season and its multiple storylines, while putting the spotlight on specific players to watch around the globe.

With the start of a new year comes a blank canvas, a fresh start for us all, from the World Champions to those climbing ranked. With this journey in mind, LoL Esports is excited to announce a brand new competitive event: Season Kickoff!



The nine regions that will be attending the Season Kickoff are the LCS, LEC, LCK, LPL, LJL, CBLOL, LLA, PCS, and VCS. The broadcast will also give viewers a rundown of the various changes around the Summoner’s Rift for 2023, along with a taste of what’s to come in the world of LoL Esports.

Riot also explained that they were replacing the All-Star event because even though the tournament has given fans memories to last a lifetime, the current competitive schedule can be tough for the pro players. With the Season Kickoff, players get a much-needed break between the seasons, while fans get to celebrate the scene while also looking forward to the future of the esport.

For those wanting more juicy details, however, you’ll need to be patient—Riot will be giving out more details on the event’s format and schedule in the coming weeks.