Two weeks ahead of 2023 the LCK Spring Split’s start, the league revealed its full schedule and format changes in the playoffs.

The season will start on Jan. 19, at 2am CT. The first matchday will kick the league off with a bang, featuring both finalists of the 2022 World Championship.

Fans will be able to watch world champion team DRX face off against DK, and then finalists T1 and their unchanged roster playing Gen.G.

Mark your calendars for Jan.18 – the #LCK is back!



📍Opening Match

— 17:00 [KST] DK vs DRX

— 19:30 [KST] GEN vs T1



❗️Be sure to note the weekend match time change:

Weekdays: 17:00, 19:30 [KST]

Weekends: 15:00, 17:30 [KST] pic.twitter.com/7fBwPbFqEU — LCK (@LCK) January 5, 2023

Although things won’t be significantly different for fans in the 2023 regular season, some changes were made to the regular Spring Split and playoffs.

The start time of the weekend series was changed, starting at midnight CT instead of 2am last year. In addition, the format of Spring playoffs, scheduled between March, 22 to April, 9, was changed. The six best teams of the regular season will face off against each other as before, but from round three onwards, a loser’s bracket will be added for the teams that lost in the semifinals. They will have to win three more series to make it back to the grand finals.

For fans planning to attend matches offline in LoL Park, Seoul, Riot Games has also revealed they’re increasing the price of tickets for the first time since 2019, from 15,000 won ($11) to 20,000 ($15).

If you’re going to follow the league, here is a shareable calendar we’ve created to help get notified when matches are taking place.