History is written as the LCK CL welcomes its first-ever female esports player

On Dec. 29, Liiv SANDBOX announced the signing of Jeon “DangMoo” Su-jin to its LSB Challengers team, which participates in LCK CL, the second-tier competition in South Korea. DangMoo is a support player and the first female to join a professional League roster in the region.

π–πžπ₯𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞, πƒπšπ§π πŒπ¨π¨!



'DangMoo' μ „μˆ˜μ§„ μ„ μˆ˜κ°€ 리브 μƒŒλ“œλ°•μŠ€ μœ μŠ€νŒ€μ— ν•©λ₯˜ν•˜κ²Œ λ˜μ—ˆμŠ΅λ‹ˆλ‹€.

μ˜€λž«λ™μ•ˆ κΏˆκΏ”μ™”λ˜ κΏˆμ— λ„μ „ν•˜λŠ” 당무 μ„ μˆ˜μ—κ²Œ λ§Žμ€ 응원과 관심 λΆ€νƒλ“œλ¦¬κ² μŠ΅λ‹ˆλ‹€.



DangMoo joins #LSB CL to take on a new challenge as a pro player. Please give her a warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/AGZy5Egf7Y — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) December 29, 2022

Not much is known about DangMoo, as joining Liiv SANDBOX is the first time she has signed with a pro team in League. So far, she has been maining champions like Ahri and Lulu, according to Leaguepedia.

And while she’s a newcomer to international audiences and is writing history by joining Liiv SANDBOX, she is fairly popular in South Korea as a content creator she creates. DangMoo has a YouTube channel with almost 250,000 subscribers, where she posts mostly League-related videos. She’s also popular on Twitch, where her channel currently sits on more than 185,000 followers.

In Liiv SANDBOX Challengers, she will have to compete for a starting spot with Hong “PlanB”Su-jin, who also joined the squad this December.

Esports overall saw a surge of female players in recent years, though, in most cases, they have their own female leagues, like Game Changers in VALORANT or ESL Impact in CS:GO, which makes it even more uncommon to see them joining competitions like LCK CL. Nevertheless, this makes the signing of DangMoo even more historic.