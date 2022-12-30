History is written as the LCK CL welcomes its first-ever female esports player

On Dec. 29, Liiv SANDBOX announced the signing of Jeon “DangMoo” Su-jin to its LSB Challengers team, which participates in LCK CL, the second-tier competition in South Korea. DangMoo is a support player and the first female to join a professional League roster in the region.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞, 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐌𝐨𝐨!



'DangMoo' 전수진 선수가 리브 샌드박스 유스팀에 합류하게 되었습니다.

오랫동안 꿈꿔왔던 꿈에 도전하는 당무 선수에게 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드리겠습니다.



DangMoo joins #LSB CL to take on a new challenge as a pro player. Please give her a warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/AGZy5Egf7Y — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) December 29, 2022

Not much is known about DangMoo, as joining Liiv SANDBOX is the first time she has signed with a pro team in League. So far, she has been maining champions like Ahri and Lulu, according to Leaguepedia.

And while she’s a newcomer to international audiences and is writing history by joining Liiv SANDBOX, she is fairly popular in South Korea as a content creator she creates. DangMoo has a YouTube channel with almost 250,000 subscribers, where she posts mostly League-related videos. She’s also popular on Twitch, where her channel currently sits on more than 185,000 followers.

In Liiv SANDBOX Challengers, she will have to compete for a starting spot with Hong “PlanB”Su-jin, who also joined the squad this December.

Esports overall saw a surge of female players in recent years, though, in most cases, they have their own female leagues, like Game Changers in VALORANT or ESL Impact in CS:GO, which makes it even more uncommon to see them joining competitions like LCK CL. Nevertheless, this makes the signing of DangMoo even more historic.