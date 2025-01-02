Which Arcane character deserves their own spin-off series? Fans debate—but one pick stands as a favorite

Look, we get it: post-show depression is very, very real. And although Arcane aired its final episode well over a month ago, many fans of the Netflix show still haven’t moved on—and neither have we.

But a new Reddit post shared to the Arcane subreddit by user ComicsAreGreat2 has fans debating something a little more optimistic: a future show we’d all love to see from the Arcane creators. More specifically, fans discussed which character from the Netflix series deserves their own spin-off. The original poster makes a strong case for Ekko, and a number of fans in the replies agree.

Beware, spoilers for Arcane season two below.

“I personally believe [that] Ekko is the character that needs a spin-off the most,” ComicsAreGreat2 wrote. “There were several deleted scenes involving his character and backstory that we missed in ARCANE. We never got a chance to fully delve into his character and development.”

Most recently, a message from Arcane writer Amanda Overton in response to a fan suggested how the writers had to cut scenes from the series showing how Jinx and Ekko reconnect in the moments of preparation leading up to the war with Ambessa towards the end of season two.

Fans disagreed with this decision—not only because they wanted more content from Ekko and Jinx (a pairing so lovingly referred to as Timebomb in the Arcane fandom), but also because they believed the reasoning behind the cut material fell flat. Allegedly, the Arcane writers cut the scenes because it felt like a “rehashing” of the events between alternate-universe Powder and Ekko—though fans rightly pointed out how Jinx and Powder would’ve responded to the same scenario with vastly different reactions. And fans’ reasoning makes sense; although Jinx and Powder are fundamentally the same person with the same history leading up to the events of the season one heist, everything that happens after that varies drastically.

With a spin-off centering around Ekko, perhaps Arcane fans could get those moments between the two characters in a way that stayed true to each character’s experience at that point in the show’s timeline. Perhaps we could see more details into Ekko’s role with the Firelights, or maybe we witness a post-Viktor Zaun in the city’s efforts to reestablish relations with Piltover. What impact does Ekko have in this future? Does he consider visiting Powder again? Either way, one thing’s for certain based on the Reddit thread’s responses: Fans would love to see more of Ekko.

Other replies pointed to Vander as a possible recipient for a spin-off. Given how predominant his character and relationship with Silco are in the lead-up to Arcane, getting a prequel series that further explores the catalytic events that spurred the entire show into action would be greatly welcomed by those invested in the region’s lore. Not to mention how we’d love to hear more of Vander’s voice actor JB Blanc as the beloved father figure of Zaun.

Another possibility highlighted by fans was a show starring Vi and Caitlyn as the crime-busting duo they end up becoming in League of Legends. We only get a small glimpse of this in season two, but the pairing could act as a fun vehicle to deliver other lore bits about the future of Zaun and Piltover in the events following Arcane.

Luckily for Arcane fans, Riot Games has said there’s at least one more show that’s a year into development, according to the show’s co-creator Christian Linke (via GamesRadar)—though it likely won’t be an extension of Arcane. The company said it plans to create more shows like Arcane based on other regions from the League universe, including Noxus and Demacia. So while they may not be the true spin-offs we hope to see with characters from Piltover and Zaun, we’re still excited for what Riot will bring to the table with other personalities from the studio’s hit MOBA.

