Evil Geniuses to start Huni and Goldenglue for week 6 of 2020 LCS Summer Split

After five weeks of play in the 2020 LCS Summer Split, Evil Geniuses are tied for fourth place alongside CLG and FlyQuest with a 5-5 record. Despite this decent start to the season, the team has decided to shake up its starting lineup to try to break away from the rest of the pack in week six.

EG is moving veteran top laner Huni and mid laner Goldenglue into the main League of Legends roster for their upcoming matches, the organization announced today. Mid laner Jiizuke will be taking an “active sideline role” for the time being, while top laner Kumo will compete on EG’s Academy team.

.@Goldenglue and @Huni will be taking to the Rift this weekend in our matches against @TeamLiquidLoL and @Cloud9. @KumoLoL will be playing in Academy for this week while @JiizukeLoL takes an active sideline role. — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) July 16, 2020

Huni has been on EG’s Academy roster since the start of the season but he hasn’t exactly torn it up in the Academy scene this summer. He’s tied for the second-most deaths of any top laner in the NA Academy League and is in the bottom-half for top laners in terms of KDA.

Meanwhile, Goldenglue recently parted ways with Golden Guardians after the team picked up Damonte to take over the mid lane role. Yesterday, the 23-year-old was added to Riot Games’ Global Contract Database with EG but his contract is set to expire next week on July 22.

Last season, Goldenglue and the Golden Guardians reached the 2020 Spring Playoffs but were quickly swept by FlyQuest in the first round. The veteran mid laner also had some disappointing stats throughout the regular season. He led all LCS mid laners with 45 deaths and had the second-lowest kill share percentage in his role.

EG will try to give both of these players the fresh start they’ve been looking for when they face off against Team Liquid and Cloud9 this week. You can tune in to all the action when the LCS Summer Split continues on Friday, July 17.