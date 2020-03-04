Doublelift: “I’m benched because I had no motivation until very recently”

Even gods can bleed. Doublelift’s lack of motivation and poor play through the first few weeks of the LCS culminated in an unfortunate bout of laryngitis.

The illness and a loss of his voice took Doublelift out for week six of the LCS. Edward “Tactical” Ra stood in for him and will remain the starting ADC for Team Liquid against CLG and Immortals, sending Doublelift to the bench.

I'm benched because I had no motivation until very recently. Being sick and unable to compete gave me my passion back, but too late. I'm sorry towards every one of my teammates and I'll be working from now on to regain their trust. — Yiliang Peng (@TLDoublelift) March 4, 2020

Doublelift apologized to his teammates, mentioning that he had “no motivation” at the beginning of the season. Sickness and being forced to watch from the sidelines gave the ADC his “passion back”, but it seemed like Liquid’s decision to start Tactical has already been confirmed.

The 26-year-old veteran will continue “working from now on to regain [his teammates’] trust.”

With Tactical standing-in for Liquid, the roster won both of their games in week six against TSM and Immortals. Tactical put in two stellar performances on Miss Fortune and Kalista respectively, locking in a three-game win streak for Liquid on his debut for the organization.

Liquid is now tied-third with TSM in the standings. While they are still far away from the undefeated Cloud9, Liquid’s steady upturn in form might come just in time for a playoff run to defend their ridiculous LCS championships streak. Will it be with Doublelift or Tactical? We will find out in less than a month when the Spring playoffs start March 28.