CaptainFlowers to cast games for Iron LoL player with 8 percent win rate

There are a lot of League of Legends casters, but there are none like CaptainFlowers, who goes the extra mile to help the community. On June 18, he offered his help to one of the Iron players.

A League player made a post on Reddit claiming they’re stuck in Iron and are seeing their rank decline in the last few weeks. They asked for some help, and CaptainFlowers answered the call.

“I’m a professional commentator in League and I love doing community stuff. 6 years ago I did a stream casting a player, just a normal guy, as he fought his way through bronze soloQ before Iron existed. If you want some extra hype and motivation, I’d be happy to spend an afternoon casting your soloQ games on stream and following your battle through Iron. Let me know,” the professional caster answered.

Maybe cookieawuwu will play Flowers’ main, Skarner? Wouldn’t that be great? Image via Riot Games

They immediately responded to Flowers’ comment, claiming they would send him a personal message. So, it’s very likely the caster will soon cast some of their games on his Twitch channel, where he occasionally streams different games, League included.

Anyone who has ever tried to climb out of Iron or Bronze knows that any extra motivation can do wonders. With numerous trolls and toxic players in these ranks, having someone behind your back bringing that extra hype can be the point of difference.

There are no details about the exact date of the stream, though, we expect it will happen over the next few days. The weekend is likely an exception, since that’s when the 2024 LCS Summer Split is played, and Flowers casts it regularly. The only thing left to do is to be patient and follow CaptainFlowers channel. With his help, everything is possible. We keep our fingers crossed.

