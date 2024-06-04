The LCS 2024 trophy on-stage in the Riot Arena.
Photo by Robert Paul via Riot Games
LCS Summer Split 2024: Schedule, results, standings, and more

Eight teams enter, but only three can head to Worlds.
The best North American League of Legends teams will converge again on the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles, California for the LCS Summer Split 2024.

From massive format changes to new faces, all eight teams will be vying for a shot at the LCS Championship and, from there, a qualification spot at the League World Championship. FlyQuest claimed the Spring Split regular season honors but it was Team Liquid who won out the split in the end. Do they have what it takes to go back-to-back?

Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Summer Split 2024: Schedule, results, streams, standings, and more.

LCS Summer Split 2024 format

Team Liquid lift the LCS trophy at the LCS Spring 2024 Finals.
Can Liquid do it again? Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

LCS’ second split of 2024 has had a resounding change in format, with much-requested best-of-three matches returning to North American competitive League. The eight LCS squads will play a full round-robin best-of-three season, guaranteeing each team a minimum of 14 matches to secure a top-six spot.

Those who survive the seven weeks of competition and make the top six will proceed to the LCS Championship (also featuring a new format), where three will book their tickets to Europe for Worlds 2024.

LCS Summer Split 2024 schedule, results, and standings

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstTeam Liquid0-0
SecondFlyQuest0-0
ThirdCloud90-0
Fourth100 Thieves0-0
FifthNRG0-0
SixthDignitas0-0
SeventhShopify Rebellion0-0
EighthImmortals0-0

All match times are listed in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

Week One

Saturday, June 15

  • 3pm: TL vs. FLY
  • 6pm: C9 vs. DIG

Sunday, June 16

  • 3pm: 100 vs. NRG
  • 6pm: IMT vs. SR

Week Two

Saturday, June 22

  • 3pm: C9 vs. IMT
  • 6pm: 100 vs. DIG

Sunday, June 23

  • 3pm: FLY vs. NRG
  • 6pm: TL vs. SR

Week Three

Saturday, June 27

  • 3pm: 100 vs. TL
  • 6pm: IMT vs. NRG

Sunday, June 28

  • 3pm: SR vs. C9
  • 6pm: DIG vs. FLY

Week Four

Saturday, July 20

  • 3pm: DIG vs. TL
  • 6pm: IMT vs. FLY

Sunday, July 21

  • 3pm: C9 vs. 100
  • 6pm: NRG vs. SR

Week Five

Saturday, July 27

  • 3pm: C9 vs. NRG
  • 6pm: SR vs. DIG

Sunday, July 28

  • 3pm: TL vs. IMT
  • 6pm: FLY vs. 100

Week Six

Saturday, Aug. 3

  • 3pm: FLY vs. SR
  • 6pm: 100 vs. IMT

Sunday, Aug. 4

  • 3pm: NRG vs. DIG
  • 6pm: TL vs. C9

Week Seven

Saturday, Aug. 10

  • 3pm: NRG vs. TL
  • 6pm: SR vs. 100

Sunday, Aug. 11

  • 3pm: FLY vs. C9
  • 6pm: DIG vs. IMT

LCS Summer Split 2024 streams: How to watch

LCS Summer Split 2024 will be streamed live on the official LCS Twitch channel. If you missed a match, you’ll be able to watch full replays of each matchday, available on the channel following the conclusion of each matchday.

Other League community streamers may also broadcast the matches live: Check the Twitch esports category daily for available streams.

