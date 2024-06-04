LCS Summer Split 2024: Schedule, results, standings, and more

The best North American League of Legends teams will converge again on the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles, California for the LCS Summer Split 2024.

From massive format changes to new faces, all eight teams will be vying for a shot at the LCS Championship and, from there, a qualification spot at the League World Championship. FlyQuest claimed the Spring Split regular season honors but it was Team Liquid who won out the split in the end. Do they have what it takes to go back-to-back?

Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Summer Split 2024: Schedule, results, streams, standings, and more.

LCS Summer Split 2024 format

Can Liquid do it again? Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

LCS’ second split of 2024 has had a resounding change in format, with much-requested best-of-three matches returning to North American competitive League. The eight LCS squads will play a full round-robin best-of-three season, guaranteeing each team a minimum of 14 matches to secure a top-six spot.

Those who survive the seven weeks of competition and make the top six will proceed to the LCS Championship (also featuring a new format), where three will book their tickets to Europe for Worlds 2024.

LCS Summer Split 2024 schedule, results, and standings

Placement Team Record First Team Liquid 0-0 Second FlyQuest 0-0 Third Cloud9 0-0 Fourth 100 Thieves 0-0 Fifth NRG 0-0 Sixth Dignitas 0-0 Seventh Shopify Rebellion 0-0 Eighth Immortals 0-0

All match times are listed in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

Week One

Saturday, June 15 3pm: TL vs. FLY

6pm: C9 vs. DIG Sunday, June 16 3pm: 100 vs. NRG

6pm: IMT vs. SR

Week Two

Saturday, June 22 3pm: C9 vs. IMT

6pm: 100 vs. DIG Sunday, June 23 3pm: FLY vs. NRG

6pm: TL vs. SR

Week Three

Saturday, June 27 3pm: 100 vs. TL

6pm: IMT vs. NRG Sunday, June 28 3pm: SR vs. C9

6pm: DIG vs. FLY

Week Four

Saturday, July 20 3pm: DIG vs. TL

6pm: IMT vs. FLY Sunday, July 21 3pm: C9 vs. 100

6pm: NRG vs. SR

Week Five

Saturday, July 27 3pm: C9 vs. NRG

6pm: SR vs. DIG Sunday, July 28 3pm: TL vs. IMT

6pm: FLY vs. 100

Week Six

Saturday, Aug. 3 3pm: FLY vs. SR

6pm: 100 vs. IMT Sunday, Aug. 4 3pm: NRG vs. DIG

6pm: TL vs. C9

Week Seven

Saturday, Aug. 10 3pm: NRG vs. TL

6pm: SR vs. 100 Sunday, Aug. 11 3pm: FLY vs. C9

6pm: DIG vs. IMT

LCS Summer Split 2024 streams: How to watch

LCS Summer Split 2024 will be streamed live on the official LCS Twitch channel. If you missed a match, you’ll be able to watch full replays of each matchday, available on the channel following the conclusion of each matchday.

Other League community streamers may also broadcast the matches live: Check the Twitch esports category daily for available streams.

