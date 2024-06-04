LCS Summer Split 2024: Schedule, results, standings, and more

The best North American League of Legends teams will converge again on the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles, California for the LCS Summer Split 2024.
From massive format changes to new faces, all eight teams will be vying for a shot at the LCS Championship and, from there, a qualification spot at the League World Championship. FlyQuest claimed the Spring Split regular season honors but it was Team Liquid who won out the split in the end. Do they have what it takes to go back-to-back?
Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Summer Split 2024: Schedule, results, streams, standings, and more.
LCS Summer Split 2024 format
LCS’ second split of 2024 has had a resounding change in format, with much-requested best-of-three matches returning to North American competitive League. The eight LCS squads will play a full round-robin best-of-three season, guaranteeing each team a minimum of 14 matches to secure a top-six spot.
Those who survive the seven weeks of competition and make the top six will proceed to the LCS Championship (also featuring a new format), where three will book their tickets to Europe for Worlds 2024.
LCS Summer Split 2024 schedule, results, and standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|First
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|Second
|FlyQuest
|0-0
|Third
|Cloud9
|0-0
|Fourth
|100 Thieves
|0-0
|Fifth
|NRG
|0-0
|Sixth
|Dignitas
|0-0
|Seventh
|Shopify Rebellion
|0-0
|Eighth
|Immortals
|0-0
All match times are listed in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.
Week One
Saturday, June 15
- 3pm: TL vs. FLY
- 6pm: C9 vs. DIG
Sunday, June 16
- 3pm: 100 vs. NRG
- 6pm: IMT vs. SR
Week Two
Saturday, June 22
- 3pm: C9 vs. IMT
- 6pm: 100 vs. DIG
Sunday, June 23
- 3pm: FLY vs. NRG
- 6pm: TL vs. SR
Week Three
Saturday, June 27
- 3pm: 100 vs. TL
- 6pm: IMT vs. NRG
Sunday, June 28
- 3pm: SR vs. C9
- 6pm: DIG vs. FLY
Week Four
Saturday, July 20
- 3pm: DIG vs. TL
- 6pm: IMT vs. FLY
Sunday, July 21
- 3pm: C9 vs. 100
- 6pm: NRG vs. SR
Week Five
Saturday, July 27
- 3pm: C9 vs. NRG
- 6pm: SR vs. DIG
Sunday, July 28
- 3pm: TL vs. IMT
- 6pm: FLY vs. 100
Week Six
Saturday, Aug. 3
- 3pm: FLY vs. SR
- 6pm: 100 vs. IMT
Sunday, Aug. 4
- 3pm: NRG vs. DIG
- 6pm: TL vs. C9
Week Seven
Saturday, Aug. 10
- 3pm: NRG vs. TL
- 6pm: SR vs. 100
Sunday, Aug. 11
- 3pm: FLY vs. C9
- 6pm: DIG vs. IMT
LCS Summer Split 2024 streams: How to watch
LCS Summer Split 2024 will be streamed live on the official LCS Twitch channel. If you missed a match, you’ll be able to watch full replays of each matchday, available on the channel following the conclusion of each matchday.
Other League community streamers may also broadcast the matches live: Check the Twitch esports category daily for available streams.