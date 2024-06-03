LCS officially brings back best-of-3 series, revamps LoL playoff format for 2024 Summer Split

After an exciting start to the competitive year, the 2024 Summer Split is looking even better for League of Legends fans in North America with some major changes to the LCS and its format.

Commissioner Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman explained the new changes in a season primer today, confirming that the LCS will be introducing a single round-robin, best-of-three format for the regular season. This is a change that was brought on following a massive fan response that’s been rising over the last couple of years, especially when comparing the LCS to the LPL and LCK.

“Firstly, we remain committed to our ‘Fan First’ approach, prioritizing the desires of our audience and the competitive interests of our teams,” Riot said. “We also believe best-of-three formats offer teams the opportunity to showcase their skills and strategies in more matches on stage, focusing on a single opponent each week.”

Additionally, players will be jumping into a new playoff format this summer that will supercharge the postseason and create even better storylines. This time around, every team that makes the Summer Split playoffs will be placed in the winners bracket, with a gauntlet-style lower bracket to create the potential for incredible Cinderella runs to the championship.

A new split, a new format. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two top seeds will be given a first-round bye, rewarding those who find success during the regular season, while the top team will get to choose which side of the upper bracket they’d like to start on when the tournament rages forward.

There is, for example, a scenario where the top team only plays two playoff series before the LCS Championship, while another team could play up to five playoff series before reaching the finals. It would be an incredible timeline that matches up brilliance across the whole season with a gritty climb from the lower bracket to earn a place at the 2024 World Championship.

There are three spots at Worlds 2024 for NA League teams, so prepare for plenty of sparks when the Summer Split begins on Saturday, June 15.

