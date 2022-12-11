Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games, with over 160 different champions for you to choose from. One such champion is Miss Fortune, a marksman from Bilgewater who is famed for being ruthless—and for her epic voice lines.

Since Miss Fortune is an easy AD carry to play, she is often chosen by both beginners and League veterans alike. Her kit provides damage, movement speed, and slows, making her a versatile champion that can adapt to most situations.

To dominate the bottom lane and eventually the game, Miss Fortune needs a support that can synergize with her kit. And the best supports for Miss Fortune are the ones that can stun or snare the enemy. While there are many support champions in League, here are some that are the best to pair with Miss Fortune.

The 6 best supports to playe with Miss Fortune in League

6) Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Soraka may not provide a great deal of damage, but she can heal others through Astral Infusion (W) and her ultimate, Wish (R). And with Equinox (E), Soraka can also silence and stun her enemies.

Miss Fortune can take advantage of this silence by using Make It Rain (E) to slow the enemies and using Bullet Time (R) once they’re locked into place. And if Miss Fortune needs health, Soraka can heal her, which is frustrating for your enemies but great for you both.

5) Nami

Image via Riot Games

While she’s not tanky, Nami is an excellent support champion, providing damage, healing, buffs, and stuns. After Miss Fortune uses Make It Rain (E), Nami can use her Aqua Prison (Q) to lock enemies in place and then use Ebb and Flow (W) to deal additional damage and heal allied champions.

Once Nami and Miss Fortune have their ultimates, combining them creates a deadly chain reaction where the enemies receive a great deal of damage while being knocked up and slowed. For the enemy, this combination of ultimates is deadly.

4) Lux

Image via Riot Games

Lux is one of the most versatile champions in League and her kit makes her easy to play. The slow from Lucent Singularity (E) and the binding from Light Binding (Q) make her an excellent support for Miss Fortune.

As soon as the enemy is slowed and locked into place, Miss Fortune can use Bullet Time (R) to whittle away at the enemy’s health. Add on Lux’s ultimate, Final Spark (R), and you’ve got a great chance of killing your enemy or damaging them so much that they have to base or use health potions.

3) Morgana

Image via Riot Games

Like Lux, Morgana can lock the enemy in place with Dark Binding (Q), which provides Miss Fortune the opportunity to deal damage with Make It Rain (E), Double Up (Q), or auto attacks.

The slow and stun from Morgana’s ultimate, Soul Shackles (R), makes this pair feel oppressive in the bot lane. As soon as she uses this, Miss Fortune can use Bullet Time (R), along with her other abilities and auto attacks, to destroy the enemy.

2) Nautilus

Image via Riot Games

Nautilus is not only tanky but also provides plenty of opportunities for you to engage with his combos. Using Dredge Line (Q) into Riptide (E) and then Depth Charge (R) creates a series of events where the enemy is pulled toward Nautilus, and they’re then slowed, knocked up, and stunned.

At the same time, Miss Fortune can use Make It Rain (E) to slow the enemy and use Bullet Time (R) to chip away at their health. And because Nautilus is tanky, he acts as a nice buffer between Miss Fortune and the enemy.

1) Leona

Image via Riot Games

Leona and Miss Fortune are a scary pair in the bot lane if you enjoy making plays and engaging the enemy. You will be looking to engage as soon as you hit level two. Leona’s Zenith Blade (E) and Shield of Daybreak (Q) combo paired with Miss Fortune’s Make It Rain (E) can slow, stun, and deal a lot of damage to your enemy.

And as soon as you hit level six, you’ll want to look for an all-in engage. This time, you’ll want to use Leona’s ultimate ability, Solar Flare (R), and add Miss Fortune’s ultimate, Bullet Time (R), to see your enemies locked into place with their health melting away.