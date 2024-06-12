Arcane will be brought to life with ‘immersive experience’ in China next year

Riot Games China is moving forward with an ambitious project to transform the animated series Arcane into an immersive live experience. Scheduled to debut in 2025 at the Shanghai Hotel, this event aims to bring the vibrant worlds of Piltover and Zaun to life, Riot announced today.

Promising an “unprecedented” live experience for fans of the League of Legends universe, the upcoming immersive performance bringing Arcane to life is set to premiere next year. Fans will have the opportunity to step into the vibrant worlds of Piltover and Zaun by walking into the Shanghai Hotel, where they could encounter beloved characters such as Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn, but also Jayce, Viktor, Heimerdinger, and more.

Ekko could make an appearance in the live performance, too. Screenshot via Netflix Studios

Although specific details remain under wraps, Riot says the production will capture the powerful narratives and dynamics of the Arcane characters that have captivated millions of fans worldwide.

The experience aims to blur the lines between fiction and reality through “surprising and thrilling” live performances—that might even interact with its audience at times. This ambitious format will enable attendees to fully immerse themselves in the Arcane universe, becoming a part of the story and enjoying what Riot describes as an “unprecedented” live experience.

This upcoming project could draw inspiration from the immersive set of Arcane: Enter the Undercity, a previous event created by Riot in 2021 that allowed fans to explore the streets of Zaun in celebration of the show’s first season.

Riot confirmed the casting process for the performance is already underway, with Tencent Video joining forces with SMG Live and Wajijiwa Entertainment for the talent selection. The immersive theater company Punchdrunk, known for its award-winning production Sleep No More, which also took place at the Shanghai Hotel, is involved in the project, too.

As anticipation builds for the second season of Arcane, set to be released this November, Riot is already looking at the future of its first animated series. And while the show will end soon, Riot is ensuring the legacy of Arcane will live on by bringing the characters and cities of Piltover and Zaun to our world, not just in our hearts.

