All 2024 LCS Summer Split roster changes

The 2024 LCS Summer Split is finally upon us, and with it, comes some of the most important matches of the year for the best League of Legends teams in North America.

There have also been roster changes made that could shift the balance of power within the region, and the representatives at this year’s League World Championship. With top squads powering up for the new split to middling rosters looking to break into the upper echelon of the league, there were a few major roster swaps that you’ll need to keep an eye on.

Here are all of the 2024 LCS Summer rosters and the changes made before the start of the split.

Every LCS Summer 2024 roster change

Cloud9 drops Fudge, picks up Thanatos

Fudge has fallen out of the main roster. Photo by Stefan Wisnoski via Riot Games

Fudge has been the starting top laner for Cloud9 since 2021, but now, the iconic organization has moved forward without the 22-year-old in the lineup. His replacement, Park “Thanatos” Seung-gyu, is arriving as one of the most promising prospects from Dplus KIA’s Challengers team in Korea.

They hope that the young upstart will inject the roster with enough fire to finally win another championship and propel them to Worlds 2024 alongside Blaber, Jojopyun, Berserker and Vulcan.

Dignitas creates another Summer Split superteam

Cooking up something great. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

After another failed season in the LCS, Dignitas has finally made some major roster moves by acquiring a handful of superstar talent to their lineup. Support Jonah “Isles” Rosario is the only member remaining from their original 2024 roster, with veteran stars like Licorice, Spica, Jensen, and Zven all coming together to capture another trophy while also completing their revenge tour against their former teams.

Quad makes his LCS debut with FlyQuest

Could Quad be the final piece to FlyQuest’s puzzle? Photo by Robert Paul/Riot Games via Flickr

FlyQuest fans are hoping that rising prospect Quad will be the answer to their prayers, especially after the team failed to capture an LCS championship during the Spring Split and fell horribly short at the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational. The 21-year-old will need time to adjust to life in the LCS, but he has plenty of potential that could blossom on such a talented roster.

There are, however, plenty of possibilities for error if the team fails to build enough synergy on and off the Summoner’s Rift, along with possible communication issues and other roadblocks on the way to success.

Every 2024 LCS Summer Split roster

Team Top Jungle Mid AD carry Support 100 Thieves Sniper River Quid Meech Eyla Cloud9 Thanatos Blaber Jojopyun Berserker Vulcan Dignitas Licorice Spica Jensen Zven Isles FlyQuest Bwipo Inspired Quad Massu Busio Immortals Castle Armao Mask Tactical Olleh NRG Dhokla Contractz Palafox FBI Huhi Shopify Rebellion FakeGod Tomio Insanity Bvoy Zeyzal Team Liquid Impact UmTi APA Yeon CoreJJ

