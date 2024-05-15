FlyQuest reportedly benches Jensen for former LCK mid laner ahead of 2024 LCS Summer Split

FlyQuest’s League of Legends division might be making a major roster move before the start of the LCS Summer Split following their early departure from the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational.

The League team is demoting veteran mid laner Jensen from the starting lineup and replacing him with the organization’s current Challengers mid laner and former DRX starter Song “Quad” Su-hyeong, according to esports reporter Brieuc Seeger. FlyQuest is open to finding Jensen a new team for the summer with a possible transfer, but for now, he’ll reportedly be sitting on the bench.

Time to make your mark on the big stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Seeger also reported that this should be the only roster move FlyQuest makes before the start of the summer, considering they were one series away from capturing an LCS championship this past split. The building blocks are in place, but now, they need to find that one piece to push them over the upper echelon into bonafide championship favorites again.

Quad, on the other hand, has been ripping up the NA Challengers scene with FlyQuest, helping the organization win an NACL championship in his regional debut. But he’s struggled to find his footing on other teams throughout his career, with stints on squads like a ninth-place Nongshim RedForce in 2023 and several middling runs with DRX in 2021.

The 21-year-old mid laner will be bringing a relatively shallow champion pool to the squad but expertise on some meta champions such as Ahri, Taliyah, and Corki—though the latter will be getting pushed into the bottom lane with his upcoming mid-scope update. Quad also had the most kills and the second-highest KDA among all NACL mid laners this spring with a whopping 879 average damage to champions per minute, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Quad could bring some much-needed firepower to a team that’s still brimming with talent and potential, even after a lackluster performance at the first international event of the year.

