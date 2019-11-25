100 Thieves welcomes Stunt to LCS roster

100 Thieves has promoted William “Stunt” Chen from its Academy roster to its LCS lineup for the 2020 League of Legends season, the team announced today.

Stunt will fill the role left behind by Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black, who parted ways with the team yesterday. The support player joined 100 Thieves Academy in May 2018 for the NA Academy Summer Split last year. After a brief appearance on the LCS stage for the final week of the Spring Split, Stunt returned to the Academy roster and won the NA Academy 2019 Summer Split playoffs.

100 Thieves on Twitter Welcome @Stuntopolis as the support for our LCS starting roster in 2020! We’re excited to have you back and can’t wait to see what you can show on the big stage next year. #100T https://t.co/g7xFZoKjyf

100 Thieves struggled to find similar results in the LCS. Despite adding former world champion Bae “Bang” Jun-sik and European jungler Maurice “Amazing” Stückenschneider, the roster wrapped up the 2019 Spring Split in last place. The team continued to struggle through the following Summer Split and ended the year in eighth place.

During the offseason, the organization hired former LCK caster Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith and has since begun making changes to its LCS roster. 100 Thieves parted ways with both head coach Neil “pr0lly” Hammad and mid laner Ryu Sang-wook. The team has started rebuilding its bot lane after saying goodbye to both Bang and Aphromoo.

100 Thieves has welcomed back former jungler William “Meteos” Hartman and will reportedly acquire AD carry Cody Sun for the 2020 season, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.