Cody Sun reportedly headed to 100 Thieves, Stunt to replace Aphromoo

Another former 100 Thieves League of Legends player is reportedly set to return to the organization.

100 Thieves has acquired AD carry Cody Sun from Dignitas, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf. ESPN also reports that 100 Thieves Academy support William “Stunt” Chen will replace Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black as the LCS team’s starter.

Jacob Wolf on Twitter Sources: @100Thieves to acquire @CodySun from @dignitas. Cody will return to his former team as the starter and join @stuntopolis – who 100 Thieves is giving a contract extension – in the bottom lane. https://t.co/su8XGXq0CM

If 100 Thieves’ acquisition of Cody Sun is confirmed, he’ll be the second player from the team’s inaugural League lineup to return to the organization. Jungler William “Meteos” Hartman also officially re-signed with 100 Thieves on Nov. 19 and the organization confirmed that Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho will be the team’s starting top laner in 2020.

Cody Sun would replace two-time world champion ADC Bae “Bang” Jun-sik, who officially joined Evil Geniuses earlier today. The 22-year-old ADC spent the 2018 League season with 100 Thieves before playing for Clutch Gaming this year.

If Stunt’s reported promotion comes to fruition, Aphromoo would become a free agent for the 2020 season. The 27-year-old support has been with 100 Thieves since 2018 and was even named the 2018 NA LCS Spring Split MVP.