Last Epoch full Monolith guide: Endgame system, explained

If you want the best Uniques for your main character in Last Epoch, you’ll have to spend a lot of time farming the Monolith of Fate. They are the main endgame activity, offering you the best opportunity to gear up as you level. Here’s everything you need to know about Monolith.

What is the Monolith of Fate in Last Epoch?

Clear an Echo, get rewards, repeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monolith of Fate is an infinite endgame system in Last Epoch, designed for players to revisit stronger, condensed versions of maps they’ve already conquered during the campaign to hunt for rare loot. Each map, known as an Echo, presents its own objective and rewards completion with special items, ranging from additional gold to exclusive Unique or Set items. When you complete an Echo, you unlock new, more challenging ones, creating a complex network often referred to as an Echo web.

As you progress further from the starting Echo, you might encounter the special node called the Shade of Orobyss. This node allows you to reset the Echo web, thereby increasing the difficulty of maps and enemies with points of Corruption, which enhances the likelihood of obtaining rarer loot. The core gameplay loop within the Monolith of Fate involves completing as many Echoes as possible to gather the loot you need, defeating the Shade of Orobyss to upgrade the web, and continuing this cycle to gather more items. You can increase the corruption level and reset the web as often as you like. There are a total of 10 Monoliths of Fate, each featuring its own distinct web of Echoes.

Fall of the Outcasts 58 The Stolen Lance, The Black Sun The Stolen Lance 62 Blood, Frost, and Death The Black Sun 66 None Blood, Frost, and Death 70 Ending the Storm, Fall of the Empire Ending the Storm 75 Fall of the Empire Fall of the Empire 80 Reign of Dragons Reign of Dragons 85 Spirits of Fire, The Age of Winter, The Last Ruin Spirits of Fire 90 Empowered Monoliths The Age of Winter 90 Empowered Monoliths The Last Ruin 90 Empowered Monoliths

How to unlock Monoliths of Fate

You can get there early, but you shouldn’t. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can access the Monoliths of Fate as soon as you reach the main island in The End of Time. To find the first Monolith, Fall of the Outcasts, go east from the main island. You’ll pass by an NPC lady in red named Agony and then find the teleport to the Monolith. But each Monolith has a minimum area level, so you shouldn’t tackle them too early. The first one starts at level 58, so you might need to finish the campaign before you’re strong enough to take it on.

In the Monoliths, you earn Stability by completing Echo nodes. This Stability measures your progress. As you gather Stability, you’ll unlock Quest Echoes, which are harder missions. Once you complete three Quest Echoes, you unlock more Monoliths connected to the one you’re playing. After you finish the final level 90 Monoliths—Spirits of Fire, The Age of Winter, and The Last Ruin—you unlock Empowered Timelines. These are harder, level 100 versions of all the Monoliths and offer Unique and Set item drops you can’t guarantee anywhere else.

If you’re looking to get a Unique bow, for example, you should aim to complete Echoes in the Empowered version of Fall of the Outcasts. That’s where you’ll find Unique Bows as rewards. Other Monoliths won’t offer these specific items but will offer others.

How to farm in Monoliths of Fate in Last Epoch

Increase your Corruption as much as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To farm in the Monolith of Fate effectively, start by completing all of them in Normal mode. This unlocks their Empowered versions. To do this, collect enough Stability in each Echo web, then finish three Quest Echoes in each. Do this until you get to the level 90 Monoliths and clear their Quest Echoes. You’re now ready for the real endgame.

At the highest level, you farm a Monolith mainly to get specific Unique and Set items. Look for the type of item you want and find out which Empowered Monolith drops Unique items of that type. Use the table below to guide you.

Monolith of Fate Unique and Set Item Nodes in Empowered version Fall of the Outcasts Bow, Quiver The Stolen Lance Wand, Catalyst The Black Sun Helmet, Shield Blood, Frost and Death Body Armour Ending the Storm Glove Fall of the Empire Belt Reign of Dragons Melee Weapon Spirits of Fire Boot The Age of Winter Ring, Amulet The Last Ruin Relic

Now, focus on completing as many Echoes as possible in this Monolith, especially those with Unique rewards. As you get stronger, beat the Shade of Orobyss nodes. This will raise your Corruption level, which improves your chances of finding better gear. Aim to make your Corruption level high in that Monolith. This way, you have a great chance of getting Unique gear, especially items like Weaver’s Will or those with high Legendary Potential, which you can turn into Legendaries.