Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch full Monolith guide: Endgame system, explained

You'll spend a huge part of your endgame doing Monoliths.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 08:35 am
A screenshot of an Echo web in a Monolith of Fate in Last Epoch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want the best Uniques for your main character in Last Epoch, you’ll have to spend a lot of time farming the Monolith of Fate. They are the main endgame activity, offering you the best opportunity to gear up as you level. Here’s everything you need to know about Monolith.

Recommended Videos

What is the Monolith of Fate in Last Epoch?

A screenshot of an Echo in a Monolith of Fate in Last Echo at level 58.
Clear an Echo, get rewards, repeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monolith of Fate is an infinite endgame system in Last Epoch, designed for players to revisit stronger, condensed versions of maps they’ve already conquered during the campaign to hunt for rare loot. Each map, known as an Echo, presents its own objective and rewards completion with special items, ranging from additional gold to exclusive Unique or Set items. When you complete an Echo, you unlock new, more challenging ones, creating a complex network often referred to as an Echo web.

As you progress further from the starting Echo, you might encounter the special node called the Shade of Orobyss. This node allows you to reset the Echo web, thereby increasing the difficulty of maps and enemies with points of Corruption, which enhances the likelihood of obtaining rarer loot. The core gameplay loop within the Monolith of Fate involves completing as many Echoes as possible to gather the loot you need, defeating the Shade of Orobyss to upgrade the web, and continuing this cycle to gather more items. You can increase the corruption level and reset the web as often as you like. There are a total of 10 Monoliths of Fate, each featuring its own distinct web of Echoes.

Fall of the Outcasts58The Stolen Lance, The Black Sun
The Stolen Lance62Blood, Frost, and Death
The Black Sun66None
Blood, Frost, and Death70Ending the Storm, Fall of the Empire
Ending the Storm75Fall of the Empire
Fall of the Empire80Reign of Dragons
Reign of Dragons85Spirits of Fire, The Age of Winter, The Last Ruin
Spirits of Fire90Empowered Monoliths
The Age of Winter90Empowered Monoliths
The Last Ruin90Empowered Monoliths

How to unlock Monoliths of Fate

The player character in Last Epoch standing in front of the path to the Monolith of Fate in The End of Time.
You can get there early, but you shouldn’t. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can access the Monoliths of Fate as soon as you reach the main island in The End of Time. To find the first Monolith, Fall of the Outcasts, go east from the main island. You’ll pass by an NPC lady in red named Agony and then find the teleport to the Monolith. But each Monolith has a minimum area level, so you shouldn’t tackle them too early. The first one starts at level 58, so you might need to finish the campaign before you’re strong enough to take it on.

In the Monoliths, you earn Stability by completing Echo nodes. This Stability measures your progress. As you gather Stability, you’ll unlock Quest Echoes, which are harder missions. Once you complete three Quest Echoes, you unlock more Monoliths connected to the one you’re playing. After you finish the final level 90 Monoliths—Spirits of Fire, The Age of Winter, and The Last Ruin—you unlock Empowered Timelines. These are harder, level 100 versions of all the Monoliths and offer Unique and Set item drops you can’t guarantee anywhere else.

If you’re looking to get a Unique bow, for example, you should aim to complete Echoes in the Empowered version of Fall of the Outcasts. That’s where you’ll find Unique Bows as rewards. Other Monoliths won’t offer these specific items but will offer others.

How to farm in Monoliths of Fate in Last Epoch

A screenshot of the Corruption side menu in a Monolith of Fate in Last Epoch.
Increase your Corruption as much as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To farm in the Monolith of Fate effectively, start by completing all of them in Normal mode. This unlocks their Empowered versions. To do this, collect enough Stability in each Echo web, then finish three Quest Echoes in each. Do this until you get to the level 90 Monoliths and clear their Quest Echoes. You’re now ready for the real endgame.

At the highest level, you farm a Monolith mainly to get specific Unique and Set items. Look for the type of item you want and find out which Empowered Monolith drops Unique items of that type. Use the table below to guide you.

Monolith of FateUnique and Set Item Nodes in Empowered version
Fall of the OutcastsBow, Quiver
The Stolen LanceWand, Catalyst
The Black SunHelmet, Shield
Blood, Frost and DeathBody Armour
Ending the StormGlove
Fall of the EmpireBelt
Reign of DragonsMelee Weapon
Spirits of FireBoot
The Age of WinterRing, Amulet
The Last RuinRelic

Now, focus on completing as many Echoes as possible in this Monolith, especially those with Unique rewards. As you get stronger, beat the Shade of Orobyss nodes. This will raise your Corruption level, which improves your chances of finding better gear. Aim to make your Corruption level high in that Monolith. This way, you have a great chance of getting Unique gear, especially items like Weaver’s Will or those with high Legendary Potential, which you can turn into Legendaries.

related content
Read Article How to fix LE-65 failed to connect to game server error in Last Epoch
A screenshot of a loading screen in Last Epoch showing the Gates of Solarum.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to fix LE-65 failed to connect to game server error in Last Epoch
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to beat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch
Diamond Matron attack Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to beat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to finish The Upper District quest in Last Epoch
The Upper District Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to finish The Upper District quest in Last Epoch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix LE-65 failed to connect to game server error in Last Epoch
A screenshot of a loading screen in Last Epoch showing the Gates of Solarum.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to fix LE-65 failed to connect to game server error in Last Epoch
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to beat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch
Diamond Matron attack Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to beat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to finish The Upper District quest in Last Epoch
The Upper District Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to finish The Upper District quest in Last Epoch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 26, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.