Uniques in Last Epoch are the only items that can become Legendary. While Legendary Potential is the usual marking you’ll see in Uniques showing they can be crafted into Legendaries, Weaver’s Will can also be upgraded, but in a different way. Here’s how it works.

What Weaver’s Will means in Last Epoch Uniques

Weaver’s Will allows some Unique to gain extra affixes as you defeat enemies, eventually turning them into Legendary items. These items can have a Weaver’s Will value between five and 28.

Think of it as the Unique items growing stronger and evolving into Legendaries alongside you while you wear them. Each time they “level up,” they use one point of Weaver’s Will to either gain a new random affix or improve an existing one. For example, if a Unique item has 10 Weaver’s Will points, it can upgrade or gain new affixes 10 times. After using all its Weaver’s Will points, the item, now a Legendary, will no longer get stronger.

The evolution of Weaver’s Will. Image via Eleventh Hour Games.

Weaver’s Will Uniques are subject to the same rules as any other gear in Last Epoch. For instance, as they level up, they can only acquire up to four affixes: two prefixes and two suffixes. Once all affix slots are filled, any further upgrades will only improve the existing affixes, up to a maximum of tier seven. This caps the Weaver’s Will value at 28, enough to achieve four tier-seven affixes on a Legendary item.

Additionally, the affixes these items can receive are limited to those appropriate for the type of gear. For example, you can’t get a Health affix on a Unique Wand because the Health suffix is only available on armor, accessories, and shields. However, Weaver’s Will Uniques have a better chance of gaining higher rarity affixes, such as skill level bonuses and exalted affixes.

In essence, Weaver’s Will Uniques automatically gain new affixes or enhance existing ones as you defeat enemies, transforming into Legendary items without needing any crafting at the Temporal Sanctum.

All Weaver’s Will Uniques in Last Epoch

Weaver’s Will doesn’t appear on Uniques that already have Legendary Potential, and the opposite is also true. This means only a specific set of items can have Weaver’s Will, and no item can have both. Below is the complete list of Uniques with Weaver’s Will in Last Epoch, up to the 1.0 update.