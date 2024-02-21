Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch endgame content, explained

There are three endgame systems to face after completing Last Epoch's campaign.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 07:24 pm
A screenshot of the End of Time background in Last Epoch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After you finish the Last Epoch campaign, the real game begins. The hack-and-slash ARPG’s endgame is stuffed full of great loot and tougher enemies. You’ll fight them to get better treasure, then use it to fight even harder enemies for even better rewards. There are three systems to play: Monolith of Fate, Dungeons, and Arena.

Recommended Videos

How Monolith of Fate works in Last Epoch

A screenshot of the Monolith of Fates map in Last Epoch.
Many Monoliths await you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Monolith of Fate is the primary endgame feature in Last Epoch. You unlock it in the End of Time timeline after your first visit, but it’s best to finish the campaign first due to the enemy levels starting at 58. Each Monolith presents an alternate version of the events you’ve experienced, containing several Echoes to clear for rewards. These Echoes are map areas teeming with monsters, including possible bosses or rare enemies.

Each Monolith gives exclusive Unique and Set items related to certain types of equipment. For instance, the Fall of the Outcasts Monolith specializes in dropping Unique Bows and Quivers, while The Stolen Lance focuses on Wands and Catalysts. To enhance your build or craft Legendary items, you’ll need to target specific Monoliths for the required items.

In a Monolith, you can increase the XP you gain and the chances of high-rarity rewards dropping by making enemies tougher, with more health and damage. To achieve this, raise your Corruption level by defeating the Shade of Orobyss at its unique node within the network. Generally, boosting your Corruption is desirable for better loot. Boss fights can also yield Blessings—permanent enhancements for your character—with each boss offering distinct rewards. If you’re after a specific Blessing, you might need to repeat the same Monolith several times.

So, in the Monolith of Fate, your goal is to battle through short maps for loot, unlock nodes, and defeat bosses for the best loot and Blessings to strengthen your character. Then, increase your Corruption to improve the loot and continue the cycle.

How Dungeons work in Last Epoch

A screenshot of the Lightless Arbor dungeon location in the Last Epoch map.
Dungeons are great for specific goals. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Last Epoch, there are three dungeons, each with its own special role. They’re great for item farming, but they shine for their unique endgame purposes.

  • Temporal Sanctum: Here’s where you craft legendary items by combining Exalted and Unique items of the same type. The tougher the dungeon level you tackle, the higher the quality of Unique you can use for crafting a Legendary, and the better the loot you can find.
  • Soulfire Bastion: This dungeon challenges you with enemies that deal Fire and Necrotic damage. You get special shields to protect against these damages, but you can only use one at a time and they cost dungeon currency. Save this currency to gamble for rare loot at the end, like Exalted items and Uniques with Legendary Potential.
  • Lightless Arbor: It’s all about keeping a flame alive on your character and lighting up kindlings as you go. Beat the final boss, and you can gamble your gold for chests and exclusive Unique items. This makes Lightless Arbor an excellent place to spend excess gold.

How the Arena works in Last Epoch

The Arena is a competitive leaderboard system where you battle endless waves of increasingly tough enemies until you die. Afterward, you land on a global leaderboard, ranked by the highest wave you reached. You don’t compete directly with others; everyone has their own arena and plays when they want, but your score is recorded for a worldwide ranking.

Earning rewards is possible by clearing waves and playing in the Arena, but it’s the least efficient method for upgrading your character. It’s mainly for those who love competing and topping leaderboards.

For regular Last Epoch endgame activities, focus on the Monolith of Fate. If you’re into item gambling, check out the Soulfire Bastion and Lightless Arbor dungeons. Also, Visit the Temporal Sanctum to craft Legendaries with your best Uniques and Exalted items. Finally, head to the Arena if showing off your prowess is your thing.

related content
Read Article How to get Legendary items in Last Epoch
The art of a corrupted castle in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to get Legendary items in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Loot Filters, explained
A screenshot of a Falconer in Last Epoch surrounded by loot with no name tags due to a loot filter.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Loot Filters, explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Stranger Things star David Harbour unveils absurdly powerful Last Epoch item he helped design
A building surrounded by purple light shown in a Last Epoch cutscene.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Stranger Things star David Harbour unveils absurdly powerful Last Epoch item he helped design
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Every Class and Mastery in Last Epoch, listed
All five classes in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Every Class and Mastery in Last Epoch, listed
Yash Nair Yash Nair Feb 20, 2024
Read Article What are Resonances in Last Epoch? Explained
A player in Last Epoch opening a chest.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
What are Resonances in Last Epoch? Explained
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Legendary items in Last Epoch
The art of a corrupted castle in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to get Legendary items in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Loot Filters, explained
A screenshot of a Falconer in Last Epoch surrounded by loot with no name tags due to a loot filter.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Loot Filters, explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Stranger Things star David Harbour unveils absurdly powerful Last Epoch item he helped design
A building surrounded by purple light shown in a Last Epoch cutscene.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Stranger Things star David Harbour unveils absurdly powerful Last Epoch item he helped design
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Every Class and Mastery in Last Epoch, listed
All five classes in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Every Class and Mastery in Last Epoch, listed
Yash Nair Yash Nair Feb 20, 2024
Read Article What are Resonances in Last Epoch? Explained
A player in Last Epoch opening a chest.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
What are Resonances in Last Epoch? Explained
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.