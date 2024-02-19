Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch Damned status ailment, explained

Acolytes, you need to understand what Damned does.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 03:48 pm
An Acolyte character in Last Epoch looking up while idle.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’re using an Acolyte character in Last Epoch, especially the Necromancer or Warlock masteries, it’s important to know about the Damned status ailment. This is a debuff you can keep stacking on enemies to damage them and reduce their health regeneration. Here’s how it works.

Recommended Videos

How the Damned status ailment works in Last Epoch

The game guide window in Last Epoch showing the description of the Damned ailment.
You can boost this damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Damned status ailment in Last Epoch causes 35 necrotic damage over 2.5 seconds for each stack, and it lowers the health regeneration of the enemy by 20 percent. It’s similar to Poison and Bleed because it damages over time, but it deals necrotic damage, while Poison and Bleed deal poison and physical damage, respectively.

Any Acolyte Mastery can use Damned by:

  • Using specific skills that cause Damned, like the Eye of Damnation passive or the Drain Life skill with the Condemnation upgrade from the Lich tree.
  • Equipping items that inflict Damned on hit enemies, such as Chronicle of the Damned and Pyre of Affliction.
  • Modifying gear in the forge to add “apply Damned on Hit” using Baneful and Acolyte’s prefixes.

Acolytes use Damned not just to cause damage over time but also to activate bonuses from their skill specializations. For instance, with the No Rest for the Wicked node in the Soul Feast tree, Warlocks can give Frenzy to their minions when killing damned enemies. Or you can make the Acolyte skill Wandering Spirits deal more damage to Damned enemies with the Reap of the Damned node.

Unique items offer a powerful, though very late-game, way to use Damned. For example, Marina’s Lost Soul increases your spell damage by 100 to 160 percent, but it applies Damned to your character each time you cast a spell. The Pyre of Affliction, usable only by Liches, lets you stack Damned on yourself to greatly boost your Necrotic damage penetration against enemies.

If you plan to harness Damned in Last Epoch, start gradually. All Acolyte Masteries can apply it, whether to increase damage directly with the ailment or to enhance other skills when it’s active. In any case, crafting a strong damage-over-time build is essential for success.

related content
Read Article Here are the Last Epoch 1.0 patch notes
All five classes in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Here are the Last Epoch 1.0 patch notes
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch trading system: Merchant’s Guild, explained
A player stood in the Bazaar hub area in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch trading system: Merchant’s Guild, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Warlock: Abilities, Curses, and Passives explained
A character in Last Epoch looking out at a city.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Warlock: Abilities, Curses, and Passives explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: All new Unique items coming in 1.0
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: All new Unique items coming in 1.0
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch players declare game is ‘perfect middle ground’ between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile
man standing in front of purple and pink haze in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch players declare game is ‘perfect middle ground’ between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the Last Epoch 1.0 patch notes
All five classes in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Here are the Last Epoch 1.0 patch notes
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch trading system: Merchant’s Guild, explained
A player stood in the Bazaar hub area in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch trading system: Merchant’s Guild, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Warlock: Abilities, Curses, and Passives explained
A character in Last Epoch looking out at a city.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Warlock: Abilities, Curses, and Passives explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: All new Unique items coming in 1.0
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: All new Unique items coming in 1.0
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch players declare game is ‘perfect middle ground’ between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile
man standing in front of purple and pink haze in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch players declare game is ‘perfect middle ground’ between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.