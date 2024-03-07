Best Hammerdin Paladin build in Last Epoch

With the amount of build diversity in Last Epoch, picking the right class and build can be tough. If you prefer a spellcasting tank that can blow up enemies, the Hammerdin Paladin might be the build for you.

Recommended Videos

Last Epoch Smite Hammerdin build

The Hammerdin build is a throwback to the early days of Diablo 2 with the classic Blessed Hammers build. In Last Epoch, however, your main damage source as a Hammerdin is Smite, which you apply using the skill itself, as well as Hammer Throw. With the right specializations, this combination can clear screens of enemies in no time.

This build is inspired by our need to recreate a Hammerdin for a modern audience with concepts from notable content creator Volca. To make this build functional optimally, we recommend leveling your Paladin to at least level 50, if not level 75, with enough skill and passive points to reallocate.

Passives

Building up his stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key passives for the Sentinel class, regardless of build, revolve around a few stats: Strength, Vitality, Block chance, Armor, and Resistances. There are quite a few interesting off-meta passive choices you can get as you level up, since Last Epoch allows you to respec skills with very few resources. For an optimal endgame build, pick these options.

Sentinel passives

Sentinel Passive Stats gained Juggernaut Strength, Fire Resistance, Void Resistance Fearless Vitality, Health Regen Relentless Damage, Stun Avoidance Armor Clad Armor, Reduced Damage Taken Stalwart Block Chance, Block Effectiveness Valiant Charge Health, Cooldown for Movement Skills Aegis of Renewal Chance to recover Health when Blocking

Paladin passives

The bulk of your passive points will go into this tree.

Paladin Passive Stats gained Conviction Damage and Penetration: Physical, Fire, Lightning Honor Block Effectiveness, Stun Avoidance Valor Health, Healing Effectiveness Holy Symbol Cast Holy Symbol on Block, Healing Blinding Light Blind Chance, Endurance Heavenfire Spell damage (when equipping a Shield) Holy Nova (optional) Holy Symbol also heals allies Prayer (optional) Increased damage and healing (self) upon healing an ally Sanctuary Guardian Armor, Spell damage (when equipping a Shield) Faith Armor Armor, Critical Strike Avoidance Alignment (optional) Healing Effectiveness Shield Wall Block Chance, Health recovery, Cannot Dodge Holy Precision Lightning damage, Spell Critical Chance, Throwing Critical Chance Divine Essence (optional) Chance of Divine Essence when healing self/ally Reverence of Duality Health, Damage, Mana, Healing Effectiveness Light of Rahyeh Fire damage, Lightning damage, Movement speed Divine Intervention (optional) Chance to resurrect when at least three Divine Essences are active

If you are playing multiplayer or Hardcore, the optional passives mentioned above would work better. For a solo player, you can completely skip them and invest more points into the remaining passives.

Forge Guard/Void Knight passives

The final passive points are reallocated into the other two class Masteries.

Passive Stats gained Battle Hardened (Forge Guard) Armor, Physical Resistance Weapons Master (Forge Guard) Strength, Melee damage, Throwing damage Steel Aegis (Forge Guard) Block Chance, Block Effectiveness Abyssal Endurance (Void Knight) Health, Void Resistance, Physical Resistance Void Corruption (Void Knight) Critical Multiplier (per Void Knight passive point) Patient Doom (Void Knight) Increased Damage (every three seconds)

Skill Build

The right skills for this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hammerdin build deals damage primarily through Smite and its specializations. You proc this skill by using revolving hammers spawned from Hammer Throw‘s modifications. With the right specializations and points to respec, this build destroys enemies from level 50 and beyond.

1) Hammer Throw (Sentinel level three)

Hammer Throw is the primary skill for this build. The main specializations are Iron Spiral and Hammer Vortex.

Specialization Effects Winged Hammers Increased Hammer projectile speed Force of Impact Increased Hammer damage, Increased Stun chance Rapid Throw Increased Hammer attack speed Steadfast Path Chance to deal double damage, Hammers no longer rebound Catapult Extra Hammer projectiles, Increased mana cost Ballista Increased Hammer damage, Reduced mana cost Iron Spiral Hammers spiral around the Paladin, Fewer projectiles, Increased mana cost Hammer Vortex Iron Spiral orbits the Paladin, Increased mana cost Guardian’s Zeal Grants Zeal stack on usage (three stacks max) Zealot’s Conviction Increased chance to deal double damage

2) Smite (20 Sentinel passive points)

Smite is the big damage dealer. The main specializations are Order of Lagon and Unbalanced Scale.

Specialization Effects Blinding Flash Blind chance, Bonus damage to blinded targets Pillars of Light Chance to double cast for no extra mana cost Sacrifice Increased damage, Additional health cost on cast Atonement Sacrifice consumes less health Deep Impact Increased Critical multiplier Conviction Increased Critical strike chance, Reduced cast speed Piety Chance to Electrify on hit Order of Lagon Skill damage type changes to Lightning Charged Hand Increased Electrify duration and Lightning Penetration Unbalanced Scale Additionally casts three Lightning bolts, Increased mana cost

3) Holy Aura (Paladin unique skill)

Holy Aura provides movement speed and elemental resistance to you and your allies. The main specializations are Purification, Call to Arms, and Shelter From the Storm.

Specialization Effects Vital Boon Increased Health Regeneration Shelter From the Storm Increased Elemental resistance, Increased Endurance Call to Arms Increased Physical damage Purification Cleanse on activation, Increased Poison resistance Strength From Afar Increased Throwing attack damage and Stun chance Fanaticism Increased Attack speed, Increased Cast speed Expedite Chance to gain Haste, Increased Throwing attack speed True Strike Increased Critical Strike chance Demoralizing Aura Slows enemies on activation Swiftness Increased Dodge rating

4) Sigils of Hope (15 Paladin passive points)

Sigils of Hope grants bonus damage and health regeneration. The main specialization is Meditation.

Specialization Effects Empowering Sigils Increased damage Iron Sigils Increased Endurance Word of Alacrity Increased Cast speed, Increased healing Last Wish Chance to summon a Sigil on kill Faith If an attack damages the caster for 25 percent of their maximum health, a Sigil is consumed to heal them Fervor Faith casts Haste on activation Enduring Hope Sigils last longer Tetragram Increases max Sigil count by one Meditation Doubles healing but Sigils only affect the caster Sign of the Guardian Increased Block Chance and Block Effectiveness

5) Volatile Reversal (Five Void Knight passive points)

Volatile Reversal doubles as a survival skill and a traversal skill. The main specializations are Timelost Wisdom and Timelost Vitality.

Specialization Effects Time Sap Chance to recover cooldown on kill and boss hit Incipient Void Rift Spawns a Void Rift on the cast location Traveler’s Fatigue Increased cooldown recovery speed, Reduced health regeneration Terminal Void Rift Spawns a Void Rift on the arrival location Catching Up Increased Movement speed Warped Time Increased Attack speed, Increased Cast speed Timelost Vitality Increased cooldown recovery speed, No longer recovers health on cast Dark Expanse Increased AOE of Void Rifts Harbinger of Dust Void Rifts cause affected enemies to take increased damage Timelost Wisdom Increased cooldown recovery speed, No longer restores mana on cast

Required Gear

Gear maketh the Hammerdin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The right gear for a Hammerdin Paladin revolves around a couple of unique items and other Exalted items with specific stats. Complete the early Monolith Echoes in the End of Time to acquire most of what you need. Alternatively, you can also complete Prophecies with specific rewards to get them.

Gear slots

The best-in-slot gear items are as follows.

Slot Gear Main Weapon Wand with: Spell damage, Critical Strike chance, Critical Strike multiplier Off-hand weapon Face of the Mountain Helm Helmet with: Resistances, Health, Armor Body Armor Armor with: Reduced Crit damage taken Health, Mana, Armor Belt Belt with: Health, Armor, Ward Gain, Resistances Gloves Gloves with: Lightning damage, Throwing attack speed Boots Boots with: Movement Speed, Health, Armor Rings Rings with: Critical Strike chance, Critical Strike multiplier, Lightning damage Amulet Eviscerating Devotion Relic Relic with: Spell damage, Health, Resistances/Armor

Idols

Idols grant passive bonuses to the Hammerdin. These Idols’ stats are quite random, so farm them via Monolith Echoes and Prophecies to get what you need. The essential stats are as follows.

Chance to cast Smite with Throwing attacks

Chance to Shred Armor with Throwing attacks

Increased Health

Increased Armor

Increased Resistances

Increased Lightning Damage

You need to unlock enough space in your Idol Container to equip all of the Idols for this build. To do this, complete all of the side quests in the main campaign.

Blessings

True endgame power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blessings are the final piece of the endgame puzzle. Depending on the Blessings you equip, you can push the limits of your stats or use other types of Blessings to farm gear. There are 10 Timelines to complete in the Monolith of Fate, each rewarding you with a choice of three Blessings.

Timeline Blessing Effect Fall of the Outcasts Mark of Agony Increased Adorned Idol Drop Rate The Stolen Lance Binds of Sanctuary Increased Shield Drop Rate The Black Sun Hunger of the Void Spell Damage leeched as Health Blood, Frost, and Death Cruelty of Formosus Increased Wand Drop Rate Ending the Storm Bastion of Divinity Increased Elemental Resistance Fall of the Empire Shadows of Infinity Increased Relic Shard Drop Rate Reign of Dragons Resolve of Humanity Increased All Resistance The Last Ruin Knowledge of Skill Increased Skill Shard Drop Rate The Age of Winter Bones of Eternity Increased Block Effectiveness Spirits of Fire Body of Obsidian Increased Armor

After unlocking Empowered Monoliths, you unlock Grand versions of each Blessing, maximizing your endgame Last Epoch stats and farming power.