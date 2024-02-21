Choosing a Mastery in Last Epoch is a big decision, but there is some creativity provided that allows you to switch things up, as long as you know how to respec Mastery Points.

You get Mastery Points in Last Epoch when you increase your level and can spend them to enhance or unlock skills, which can open a plethora of new doors to make your build even more powerful and allow you to take on harder challenges.

Adjusting these powerful abilities requires some work, however, and comes with a cost. We’ve got everything you need to know here.

Can you change Mastery in Last Epoch?

Decisions are final. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You cannot change your Mastery in Last Epoch and are warned your choice is final when you make your selection after unlocking the feature in Chapter Two of the story. However, you are not locked out of the Passives entirely.

Choosing a Mastery unlocks both halves of the Passives skill tree, leaving you free to choose what you like as long as you meet the requirements for points spent, but you can still access some Passives from other Mastery Trees—but only the left-hand side.

For example, I selected the Warlock Mastery for my Acolyte, but can still access Passives in the Necromancer skill tree, like Risen Army and Dark Retribution, but I cannot unlock Frantic Summons or Efigies from the right side of the skill tree.

While you can’t choose a different Mastery for your build later down the line, you’re not locked into the choices you make when allocating points.

How to respec Mastery Points in Last Epoch

Speak now or forever hold your piece. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike Skill Points, you cannot respec Mastery Points on the go during your adventure and have to visit a specific NPC located in the main hubs you unlock during the story. These NPCs are called Chronomancers and can be identified on the map by the icon of a purple head and brain. By interacting with these NPCs, you can respec Mastery Points by following these steps:

Interact with a Chronomancer.

Select Respecialize Mastery Point Allocations from the pop-up that appears.

Select the skill tree you want to make adjustments to.

Select the Node you want to remove a point from.

Select Respec One Point from the pop-up that appears and pay the required Gold.

It’s important to note that you cannot reallocate any points you have refunded from this screen, and instead need to end the interaction with the Chronomancer, hit P on your keyboard, and spend any points you have in the same way you would when a new point has been unlocked.