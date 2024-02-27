Is Last Epoch multiplayer?

While you can play solo, players want to know if they can explore Eterra with friends. Here’s everything you need to know about multiplayer in Last Epoch.

Does Last Epoch have multiplayer, explained

Don’t worry; your minions don’t count as party members. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last Epoch is a co-op multiplayer, meaning it does offer an online co-op mode where up to four players (yourself and three of your friends) can band together to venture out into the wilds of Eterra, complete quests, enjoy the campaign, and experience the dangers of the Monolith together. At the time of writing this, Eleventh Hour Games hasn’t mentioned whether the co-op party limit of four players will increase.

There are a few things to note about Last Epoch’s co-op mode, including:

All players must have an “ online ” character , meaning you can’t create a party with someone who is playing in offline mode.

, meaning you can’t create a party with someone who is playing in offline mode. You must have friends added on Steam, and they must also own Last Epoch. When your friends list is open, you can portal directly to a player and begin adventuring.

Many players who are enjoying Last Epoch and have banded together with their friends have mentioned issues with the online co-op mode, such as server lags, instances not loading, players loading into the wrong instances, and players showing up as invisible. Others have even reported that multiplayer is causing massive RAM spikes.

So, while playing with friends can be enjoyable, there may be a few downsides. The devs are working on these issues, and hopefully, this will ease these server and instance problems.

Can I play local co-op in Last Epoch?

Unfortunately, there is no couch co-op, local co-op, or offline co-op mode for Last Epoch, which means you and your friends can’t hang out at the same location and play or enjoy Eterra together offline. It’s a bit of a shame because an offline co-op version would help resolve the online multiplayer server and loading issues.

For now, Last Epoch does offer online co-op multiplayer, but there’s a (slowly dwindling) chance you may experience nasty bugs, lag, and glitches while playing.