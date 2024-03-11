How to get the Last Steps of the Living Unique boots in Last Epoch

Some of the best loot in the entirety of Last Epoch isn’t obtainable until the latter stages of the game when you’re a fairly high level. If you’re willing to wait, you can get some fantastically strong gear, including the Last Steps of the Living boots.

These Unique boots give you increased movement speed, extra armor, and ward, but they Chill you every three seconds. They are incredibly strong for a character who uses freeze skills, but you’re only able to obtain them from a single boss in Last Epoch. We’ve explained how to get the Last Steps of Living boots and their stats below.

Getting the Last Steps of the Living Unique boots in Last Epoch

First off, you can only start wearing the Last Steps of the Living boots after reaching level 63, so they won’t drop for you until you’re around this level. If you’re at this level, you’ll need to defeat the Formosus the Undying boss in Last Epoch, who is only found in the Blood, Frost, and Death timeline. This is part of Last Epoch’s endgame content and you need to complete two quests here before reaching The Lair of Formosus quest, which is where you’ll find the boss.

During the quest, your end goal is to reach The Lair, where Formosus is waiting. To enter The Lair, you need 300 Stability in Normal mode and 800 Stability if you’re trying to complete it through Empowered Monolith difficulty. If you’re on Empowered Monolith difficulty, you need a minimum of 100 Corruption to enter. Normal modes don’t have a Corruption requirement. No matter what difficulty you’re on, the Last Steps of the Living boots have a 50% chance to drop, sharing their drop chance with the Frozen Eyes of Formosus amulet.

Once you’ve reached Formosus the Undying, defeat the boss and see if the Last Steps of the Living boots drop as loot. If they don’t, you have to continue farming the boss until they do.

Last Steps of the Living stats in Last Epoch

The stats for the Last Steps of the Living boots. Screenshot via r/gepmah on Reddit

You can see the Implicit stats and Modifiers for the Last Steps of the Living boots below:

Implicits

+8 Armor

(15-18%) Increased Movement Speed

(+120-130) Ward Retention

Modifiers

(11-15%) of Current Health Lost per second

(11-15%) of Missing Health gained as Ward per second

(+300-400%) Freeze Rate Multiplier while at Low Health

Your character is Chilled every three seconds

(30-36%) Increased Movement Speed

The boots are a worthwhile endeavor if you’re willing to go through the gauntlet that is the Blood, Frost, and Death timeline in Last Epoch. If you’re interested in other Unique armor, check out our guide on how to get the Woven Flesh armor.