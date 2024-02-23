Last Epoch: How to get and discard Circle of Fortune Prophecies

Last Epoch gives players multiple ways to get their hands on rare loot, but the major feature is the addition of Item Factions. One of these, the Circle of Fortune, calls upon the power of Prophecies to increase their chance at rare items.

Prophecies are small missions that give out great loot. With this being the case, you’ll want to know how to get your hands on them, and how to get rid of any you aren’t interested in completing. Here’s what you need to know about Prophecies in Last Epoch but remember, these are only available to members of the Circle of Fortune.

How to get Prophecies in Last Epoch

Look to the stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Prophecies by being a member of the Circle of Fortune and using the Telescopes located in the Observatory of Maj’Elka. The Prophecies you will find are randomly selected and as far as we’ve tested there can be any number of different versions.

Using Favor to look through one of the four telescopes lets you find a variety of Prophecies. These can be Armor, Weapon, Idol, or Crafting-related, depending on the telescope that you use. The quality of the loot can be increased by using Lenses, but these tools can also alter what requirements there are to complete the Prophecy.

How to discard Prophecies in Last Epoch

You can discard Prophecies in the Faction Panel. Visit this menu, choose and choose the Prophecies tab to see all of the ones that you’ve currently got active. While hovering over a Prophecy you will see an X. Press the X to bring up a prompt confirming whether or not you want to abandon the Prophecy. Select confirm and it will be gone.

It is worth noting you can have up to 48 prophecies active at any one time in Last Epoch, so there’s not a lot of reason to remove them unless you’re fully stacked.