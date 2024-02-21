Category:
Last Epoch

How to join the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch

Fortune favors the bold.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 12:04 pm
Lake Liath shown in a Last Epoch loading screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Factions are a much-requested feature added to Last Epoch as part of the 1.0 update and full release, and you need to know how to join the Circle of Fortune to improve your chances of finding better gear.

The Circle of Fortune is one of the first two Factions introduced in Last Epochthe other being the Merchant’s Guild, and both Factions have very different focuses. You won’t have immediate access to the Factions, however, and have to sink hours into the game before the feature is accessible.

If you plan to join the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch and want to know what to do, we’ve got all the details you need.

Where to find the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch

The Observatory where the Circle of Fortune can be found in Last Epoch.
Head to the Observatory. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Access to the Circle of Fortune cannot be obtained until chapter nine of the campaignas you need to visit the Maj’Elka Upper District in the Divine Era. While you visit the city of Maj’Elka earlier in the campaign, you will not be in the right era, and as such, the Faction is not available.

After arriving at the Maj’Elka Upper District in the Divine Era, speak to the NPC called Zerrick for a brief description of the two available Factions and the locations where they are based. The Circle of Fortune is found at the Observatory, where you can speak to Galila to join the Circle of Fortune. 

You don’t have access to all the benefits of the Circle of Fortune immediately, however. Instead, increase your Faction Rank to boost the chances of certain loot dropping and to unlock other bonuses. Favor is required to acquire Prophecies and Lenses.

Faction Rank can be increased by defeating enemies or completing quests, and any progress you earn is never lost, although characters in different game modes have separate Faction Ranks. Be warned, your progress with Factions resets at the end of the Cycle.

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.