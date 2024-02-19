Last Epoch trading system: Merchant’s Guild, explained

The 1.0 update and full release of Last Epoch introduces a wealth of new features and mechanics, including the Merchant’s Guild. We’ve got all the details you need to know about this Guild.

Recommended Videos

Guilds are one of the new additions in Last Epoch‘s 1.0 update, and initially there will be two to choose from, each offering varying benefits. While any decision you make when aligning isn’t final, it does make a considerable impact.

There’s no reason to be confused about the Merchant’s Guild though, as it can be explained pretty easily—which is exactly what we’ve done.

Last Epoch Merchants’ Guild, explained

Trade and grow. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

The Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch is one of the two initial Guilds in the game, alongside the Circle of Fortune. You can only choose to align with one of these Guilds, though you can change between them whenever you like. However, any items bought when aligned with the Merchant’s Guild cannot be equipped if you switch to the Circle of Fortune, while those found with that Guild cannot be equipped if you switch to the Merchant’s Guild.

While the Circle of Fortune is a means of finding items for yourself, the Merchant’s Guild acts as a market between players. When aligned with the Merchant’s Guild, you can buy or sell any type of equipment either directly or asynchronously—so you can put something up for trade and earn the rewards later when someone purchases it.

By gaining Favor with the Merchant’s Guild, you can trade increasingly powerful items like Uniques. Favor is earned by defeating enemies and completing quests, which can then be spent to increase your reputation with the Faction. Trading is done at the Bazaar, a location that unlocks after aligning with the Merchant’s Guild, and you can visit the Bazaar to search for items other players have listed and purchase them, or list any items you want to sell. Materials cannot be sold in the Bazaar.

Progress within a Faction is shared account-wide, so you don’t need to grind through ranks again with a new character, but Faction reputation resets each Cycle—though it is transferred to a the non-Cycle environment for you to use, if you wish.