Speaking to Herbert in the town in Luma Island
Speak to Herbert to get your permit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
What profession should you pick in Luma Island?

You can't spend all day chopping down trees or exploring caves. It is time to join a profession in Luma Island!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 01:39 pm

Your new life begins on Luma Island and that means a new career, new friends, and new adventures. There are seven professions to choose from, but which would suit you best?

All professions in Luma Island

When you first arrive on the island and want to start your new life, you can choose between seven professions. Each of these careers gives you a better chance to make some gold than just selling hay and wood! To start your new profession, visit Herbert in the center of town and get your Profession Permit—the first one is free!

all professions in luma island
All professions in Luma Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can take on more than one Profession at a time, but we recommend starting off with just one or two, so you don’t get overwhelmed with quests. Eventually, you will want to try out every profession and unlock everything they offer. You can choose from the following professions.

  • Cook – low difficulty
  • Brewer – low difficulty
  • Treasure Hunter – low difficulty
  • Blacksmith – medium difficulty
  • Fisherman – medium difficulty
  • Jewelrycrafter – medium difficulty
  • Archaeologist – high difficulty

Which profession to choose in Luma Island

Which profession you choose in Luma Island depends on what you want from your gameplay. If you want an easy life wandering around gathering resources and building a farmstead, then the Cook or the Brewer may be best. If you want a real challenge and have a passion for adventure, then the Archaeologist could be the best profession for you. We have found that the best profession for making gold as fast as possible, especially in the early stages, is Fisherman.

talking to pearl fisherman luma island
Pearl is your fishing mentor in Luma Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For a really successful start in Luma Island, pick Fisherman first and complete the early quests. Luckily, fishing is very simple and it doesn’t take long before you have a well-stocked fish inventory. Seafood dishes sell for a lot of gold, so you will have more than enough to buy the Treasure Hunter permit. With these two professions, it becomes really easy to make a ton of gold fast, putting you in good stead for building a farm or upgrading your tools quickly.

ProfessionDifficultyPrimary ToolMain Crafting MachineCompatible Secondary ProfessionBest For
CookLowHoe
Axe
Watering Can		Flour Mill
Stove		BrewerFarming and food
BrewerLowHoe
Axe
Watering Can		Farm CaskCookFarming and drinks
Treasure HunterLowFishing Rod
Pickaxe		Treasure Hunter’s Sink
Treasure Hunter’s Workbench		FishermanGetting a treasure hunting dog
BlacksmithMediumPickaxeBlacksmith’s Forge
Rubble Refinery		JewlerycrafterCave exploration
FishermanMediumFishing RodFisherman’s GalleryTreasure HunterQuick cash
JewelrycrafterMediumPickaxe
Copper Whip		Rubble Refinery
Jewelrycrafter’s Workbench		BlacksmithBrave adventurers
ArchaeologistHighCopper Whip
Pickaxe		Rubble Refiner
Jewelrycrafter’s Workbench		Blacksmith and/or JewelrycrafterFighting enemies and finding hidden areas

Each profession focuses on specific areas of crafting and gathering resources. The recommended secondary profession shares a lot of the same elements of gameplay, main tool use, and resources. Choose your Luma Island profession wisely and you can become a multi-skilled adventurer in no time.

Next up, find out if you can start romancing Pearl the fisherman or Herbert at the office in Luma Island!

