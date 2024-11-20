What profession should you pick in Luma Island?

Your new life begins on Luma Island and that means a new career, new friends, and new adventures. There are seven professions to choose from, but which would suit you best?
All professions in Luma Island
When you first arrive on the island and want to start your new life, you can choose between seven professions. Each of these careers gives you a better chance to make some gold than just selling hay and wood! To start your new profession, visit Herbert in the center of town and get your Profession Permit—the first one is free!
You can take on more than one Profession at a time, but we recommend starting off with just one or two, so you don’t get overwhelmed with quests. Eventually, you will want to try out every profession and unlock everything they offer. You can choose from the following professions.
- Cook – low difficulty
- Brewer – low difficulty
- Treasure Hunter – low difficulty
- Blacksmith – medium difficulty
- Fisherman – medium difficulty
- Jewelrycrafter – medium difficulty
- Archaeologist – high difficulty
Which profession to choose in Luma Island
Which profession you choose in Luma Island depends on what you want from your gameplay. If you want an easy life wandering around gathering resources and building a farmstead, then the Cook or the Brewer may be best. If you want a real challenge and have a passion for adventure, then the Archaeologist could be the best profession for you. We have found that the best profession for making gold as fast as possible, especially in the early stages, is Fisherman.
For a really successful start in Luma Island, pick Fisherman first and complete the early quests. Luckily, fishing is very simple and it doesn’t take long before you have a well-stocked fish inventory. Seafood dishes sell for a lot of gold, so you will have more than enough to buy the Treasure Hunter permit. With these two professions, it becomes really easy to make a ton of gold fast, putting you in good stead for building a farm or upgrading your tools quickly.
|Profession
|Difficulty
|Primary Tool
|Main Crafting Machine
|Compatible Secondary Profession
|Best For
|Cook
|Low
|Hoe
Axe
Watering Can
|Flour Mill
Stove
|Brewer
|Farming and food
|Brewer
|Low
|Hoe
Axe
Watering Can
|Farm Cask
|Cook
|Farming and drinks
|Treasure Hunter
|Low
|Fishing Rod
Pickaxe
|Treasure Hunter’s Sink
Treasure Hunter’s Workbench
|Fisherman
|Getting a treasure hunting dog
|Blacksmith
|Medium
|Pickaxe
|Blacksmith’s Forge
Rubble Refinery
|Jewlerycrafter
|Cave exploration
|Fisherman
|Medium
|Fishing Rod
|Fisherman’s Gallery
|Treasure Hunter
|Quick cash
|Jewelrycrafter
|Medium
|Pickaxe
Copper Whip
|Rubble Refinery
Jewelrycrafter’s Workbench
|Blacksmith
|Brave adventurers
|Archaeologist
|High
|Copper Whip
Pickaxe
|Rubble Refiner
Jewelrycrafter’s Workbench
|Blacksmith and/or Jewelrycrafter
|Fighting enemies and finding hidden areas
Each profession focuses on specific areas of crafting and gathering resources. The recommended secondary profession shares a lot of the same elements of gameplay, main tool use, and resources. Choose your Luma Island profession wisely and you can become a multi-skilled adventurer in no time.
Next up, find out if you can start romancing Pearl the fisherman or Herbert at the office in Luma Island!
Published: Nov 20, 2024 01:39 pm