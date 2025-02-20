This new indie FPS solves the cheating problem by giving hacks to everyone

Cheaters Cheetah, an upcoming indie FPS, aims to give each and every player in a lobby full cheats, pitting them against one another to see who is the ultimate hacker. Winners in games also get the chance to, quite literally, slam the enemies with the ban hammer.

Developed by indie studio Acmore Games, Cheaters Cheetah is an upcoming first-person shooter title aiming for a March 10 launch. As per the game’s official Steam description, “everyone will be given actual cheats in this multiplayer shooter.” The promotional videos show a player’s perspective as they see through walls, spinning around like a true CS2 spinbotter, their aim snapping to enemy heads automatically. Cheaters Cheetah is being “developed with the help of a former cheat developer,” and grants player the ability to use “a wild array of real-existing cheats.”

Take control of an actual Counter-Strike 2 cheater in this interesting upcoming FPS. Image via Acmore Games

Cheaters Cheetah also has some lore behind it. According to the devs, “the game is set in a prison for former cheaters, who were caught using cheats in a popular online FPS.” You are forced to play in this Cheaters Cheetah arena, and if you win, you get to slam the enemies with a massive BAN hammer, banning them from the game permanently.

Cheating has always been a massive issue for online first-person shooters, particularly Counter-Strike and Call of Duty, whose developers have struggled to eliminate hackers for decades. Cheaters Cheetah plays with the concept of cheating, allowing everyone to become one. Who knows? Perhaps this title will be enough enjoyment for actual hackers to pivot away from popular FPS games and enjoy some mindless cheating fun instead—though that’s just wishful thinking.

Cheaters Cheetah comes out on March 10 and will be available on Steam.

