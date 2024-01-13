Lethal Company Employee Assignments, explained

You can put a little extra cash in your back pocket by completing your Employee Assignments in Lethal Company.

There are ways to increase that cash flow if you are struggling to meet the quota. Whether you want to visit tougher moons, get record-breaking quotas, or are simply playing the game alone, you can always get a little bit of extra cash by completing some Company errands. Here is how Employee Assignments work in Lethal Company.

How do Employee Assignments work in Lethal Company?

Do whatever you can to make that extra bit of cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports via GibbsonTV

Unlike the employee notes in the base game, Employee Assignments dish out a task to a random employee. This is different from the notes you receive at the end of each round, like “laziest employee” or “most paranoid employee.” You only have a day to complete this task, and going back to the home base isn’t an option.

Completing your task earns you extra cash, which propels you towards the quota, gives you a higher chance of visiting tougher moons like Dine and Titan, and allows you to purchase equipment for future scrap runs.

Employee Assignments are just one of the many mods that exist for Lethal Company. Available at Thunderstore, Employee Assignments dishes out a task to a random player in your party every time they land on a moon. There are three assignments currently available for this Lethal Company mod. These are:

Collect specific scrap item : Distinguishable by its “ASSIGNMENT TARGET” title attached to it after right-clicking to scan for its value. Must be returned by the assigned member ot the value of the item will return to normal.

: Distinguishable by its “ASSIGNMENT TARGET” title attached to it after right-clicking to scan for its value. Must be returned by the assigned member ot the value of the item will return to normal. Kill monster : Hunt a specific monster down and kill it using the weapons in Lethal Company (Stop-Sign, Yield Sign, or Shovel). Anyone can receive the reward upon killing the target.

: Hunt a specific monster down and kill it using the weapons in Lethal Company (Stop-Sign, Yield Sign, or Shovel). Anyone can receive the reward upon killing the target. Repair Broken Valve: Find a red valve in the Facility where gas is pouring out of it. Head to the end of the corridor if you spot any white smoke. As visibility is reduced, be mindful that enemies can be in this area too.

More employee assignments will be added in the future, like Employee Termination, but details have yet to be given. You’ll need the BepInEx pack to install this mod. This is available on the product page for the Employee Assignment mod on Thunderstore.

Download the mod and BepInEx, place Employee Assignment inside the BepInEx zipped folder and move into the Lethal Company game files via Properties on Steam to try these assignments out for yourself.