Lethal Company’s employee notes, explained

In Lethal Company, employee notes reflect how a player navigates and interacts within the game environment. These notes are “Sustained the most injuries,” “The most paranoid employee,” “The laziest employee,” and “Most profitable,” and they are assigned right after the expedition ends. You get no perks or bonuses from notes.

You can intentionally perform specific actions to manipulate which employee note the Company assigns to you. You can receive multiple notes in a single Performance Report, and interestingly, even deceased players are eligible for these notes. While notes don’t have any practical impact on Lethal Company’s gameplay, such as influencing your expedition grade or the total scrap value you possess, they do add a fun element to the game.

Here are all the employee notes in Lethal Company and how to get them.

Sustained the most injuries

You can get all the notes in a single performance report. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lethal Company’s “sustained the most injuries” employee note is given out to the player who takes the most damage during an expedition. The game displays health status through a body icon located at the top left of the screen. This icon gradually fills with red as you get hurt, with the color intensifying the more damage you take, whether from fall or monster attacks.

I unintentionally tested this one after I barely survived a terrifying Circuit Bee attack when stealing their beehive. I reached critical levels of damage but survived to get this note.

The most paranoid employee

The “most paranoid employee” note in Lethal Company is given to the player with the highest camera movement during an expedition. The game interprets frequent camera movements as a sign of fear, suggesting that you were the most worried about being stalked by monsters within the facility.

It’s quite easy to confirm this. For example, I received the “most paranoid employee” note after an expedition where I simply moved my camera a lot, having set my mouse sensitivity to high. As a result, at the end of the mission, I was humorously branded with this title, making my crewmates believe I was extremely scared throughout the expedition.

There’s an indication that moving your camera around a lot affects your sanity level.

The laziest employee

The player who takes the fewest steps during an expedition is awarded “the laziest employee” note in Lethal Company. You’ll see this often being awarded to players who die too early into the adventure or to the one on ship duty. If you’re on the ship overseeing operations and helping your crewmates in your next run, you’ll likely get this note.

Most profitable

The player who brings the highest total value of scrap into the ship is awarded the “most profitable” employee note. Only the scrap actually stored inside the ship counts towards this note, not just the scrap collected from within the facility.

To illustrate this, consider a scenario where one player gathers all the scrap from the facility and leaves it at the entrance for a second player to transport into the ship. In this case, the first player, despite collecting all the scrap, won’t receive the “most profitable” note. Instead, the second player will because they physically dropped the scrap into the ship.

Thanks to Cain for diving into the game’s code and finding this information.