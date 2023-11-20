If you ever want to show someone what Lethal Company is, send them this clip

Lethal Company is the hottest, funniest, and scariest new game on the block. Whether you’re playing solo or with a group of friends, it’s a riot of a time. Some of your friends might not be too into the concept, however. If they aren’t, just send them this clip so they know what the game’s all about.

The video is filled with everything Lethal Company offers: teamwork, jump scares, and players unfortunately meeting their demise. There isn’t quite anything like a strange, seemingly random dead end and watching one of your friends get dragged into darkness by…something.

Think of Lethal Company as Deep Rock Galactic meets Dead Space. The co-op horror, survival, and party game is perfectly fine to play alone, but better with friends. The game’s setting is pretty simple; you travel to abandoned moons to find scrap to sell to the Company, your nebulous, loosely defined employer. As you get more and more cash, you can visit different moons with bigger scores but also more danger. You can add the local flora and fauna you meet to your bestiary as well, increasing your knowledge of what lives where and how to bypass it.

Lethal Company is still in early access, and the developer says it will be about six months before the game is fully released. With the Steam reviews sitting at Overwhelmingly Positive, it seems like the game is off to a roaring start.

Currently, the game is only playable with four players max: huge parties won’t be able to enter the game. But there is a chance the player count could be expanded down the line, as the moons become bigger and more dangerous. It’s very far from a completely finished game, and there are some kinks to iron out, but clips like the one above are perfect for convincing your friends that the game is worth their time.