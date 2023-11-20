Lethal Company storms its way into Steam’s top games as hype continues to explode

Less than one month after its launch, indie co-op horror Lethal Company is officially blowing up and for the first time, it has joined the six-figure club on Steam.

On Nov. 20, Lethal Company had a peak player counter of 105,476 players, breaking the 100,000 active gamer milestone. This is no small accomplishment. In fact, on the same day, only nine other titles were able to achieve this. Games that had higher concurrent players on the day include heavy hitters like CS2, Dota 2, PUBG, Baldur’s Gate 3, and GTA V, according to SteamDB. Lethal Company still managed to top plenty of big hitters like Rust, Lost Ark, and Team Fortress 2.

This time last month nobody was expecting Lethal Company to come out the gate with the boosters on like it has. A big part of this quick growth is the way that the horror title has been adopted by the creator community—and of course, the fact it’s really entertaining to see your friends scared.

Like Among Us, Lethal Company is quickly growing as new players stumble upon the game by seeing their favorite streamers and YouTube creators get in on the action.

In this co-op horror game, you’ll pair up with friends scavenging the surface of moons completing tasks and finding scrap to sell. Of course, there’s a lot more to it than that and during your search, you’ll probably run into a scare along the way.

It remains to be seen how much the Lethal Company player base can continue to grow and if it will actually get close to the incredible 447,000 player peak Among Us was able to achieve back in 2020 during its height. Regardless, growing to 100,000 players in less than a month is quite an accomplishment so we expect the devs to be happy regardless.