Webfishing has plenty to offer if you’re looking for a chill game to hang out in, and despite the name, it’s not all about casting a line and catching fish. There’s also a Metal Detector you can use to locate treasure.

The Metal Detector is not immediately unlocked in Webfishing, however, and requires a small amount of grinding to obtain. It’s definitely worthwhile, though, and should be one of the early purchases you make as it opens the door for alternative ways to make money.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get and use the Metal Detector in Webfishing, including exclusive cosmetics you can earn.

How to get the Metal Detector in Webfishing

Screenshot by Dot Esports

From spawn, cross either of the bridges on the same side as the main Hub and Quest Board. Then, follow the path down towards the beach. Once at the beach, turn left and walk towards the pier, keeping your eyes open for the Shack nearby.

Interact with the Shack by pressing E to open up the shop. The Metal Detector is purchasable for $100, so if you’re short on cash, just head to the nearby pier and cast your line to catch fish—there’s a Bait & Sell point right by the Shack.

How to use the Metal Detector in Webfishing

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After purchasing the Metal Detector, open your inventory by selecting the bag icon at the top right of the screen. Find the Metal Detector, hover over it with your mouse, and hit a number on your keyboard between one and five to assign it a slot in your hot bar.

Exit your inventory and hit the number you designated to equip your Metal Detector, then walk around. Unlike the Spectral Bones, items found by the Metal Detector are random and aren’t in specific spots, so it’s just a case of wandering around and waiting.

Listen for the beeps and look for a red dot above your character, which signals an item is nearby to find with the Metal Detector. As you get closer, the speed of the dots will increase, and it decreases the further you get from the spot you’re looking for.

Once close enough, a digging spot will appear. Walk up to it and press E to interact, collecting the item hidden beneath the ground. While you will most likely find trash, there are also rare fragments to hunt down that unlock exclusive cosmetics.

From my experience, you don’t actually need to move around and explore the map. While writing this article with Webfishing open and leaving my character with the Metal Detector equipped, I was alerted several times by the red dot and beeping sound, so finding items may be time-based rather than location-based.

That’s great news if you’re playing the game in the background.

All Metal Detector cosmetics and fragments

Similarly to the Spectral Bones required for the Spectral Rod, several fragments need to be found and dug up using the Metal Detector to unlock the ability to purchase exclusive cosmetics. Once you have enough, you can buy them from the same Shack you got the Metal Detector from.

Cosmetic Fragments required Gold Watch Three Gold Monocle Three Top Hat Three Sword Three

