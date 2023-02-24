How to launch in Kerbal Space Program 2

Kerbal Space Program 2 is a spaceflight simulator that allows players to assume complete control of a space program, from rocket design to landing. This long-awaited sequel improves upon many of the elements from the original Kerbal Space Program, originally released in 2011. With a much more descriptive user interface, players may have an easier time getting off the ground in Kerbal Space Program 2.

Launching is the first step into any space voyage, as well as the first test on your spacefaring vessel. In order to successfully launch off the landing pad, players not only need to press the correct button but also must build a rocket with enough thrust to go upward. If you are unsure how to get your rocket off the ground, here’s what you need to do.

How to get your rocket to launch in Kerbal Space Program 2

Whenever players have their desired rocket loaded onto a launchpad and are ready to send their vessel into space, simply click the green ‘Launch’ button in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Compared to the original Kerbal Space Program, the sequel has a much more straightforward launching operation for players.

Image via Private Division

After hitting launch, players will be met with a ten-second countdown. If players do not want to wait through the entire countdown, there is an option to skip the countdown by pressing the same green button again. From here, players will be able to control the speed and direction of their rocket until they either break into orbit or crash back into the ground.

Creating a vessel able to burst through the atmosphere is very different than simply pressing the big green button. Almost all functional ships in Kerbal Space Program 2 are made up of four key components:

Command Module

Fuel Tank

Engine

Parachute

If you find that your rocket is not lifting off the ground after launch, you likely need to add more thrust to break through the atmosphere.

Once your in the air, you’ll need to know how to direct it. Thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to create a maneuver plan in Kerbal Space Program 2.