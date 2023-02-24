Kerbal Space Program 2 is a spaceflight simulator where players oversee an entire space program from takeoff to landing. Kerbal Space Program 2 builds off of and vastly improves mechanics from the first game, originally released in May 2011. With an enhanced UI as well as countless new mechanics, players may find getting off the ground and rocketing to their target destination far easier.

Maneuver nodes were a part of the original Kerbal Space Program title though have seen immense changes in the sequel. Now called maneuver plans, this function is a designated point where players can alter their course. This move is exceptionally useful whenever attempting to expand your orbit to hit or reach a particular target.

If you are trying to map out a maneuver plan in Kerbal Space Program 2 but do not know what to do, here’s where you should start.

How to create a maneuver plan in Kerbal Space Program 2

After breaking through the atmosphere and reaching the planet’s orbit, players should mark their destination on the map. You can do this by pressing ‘M’ or manually clicking on the map icon in the bottom center of the screen.

The current orbit you are moving within will be signified by a circular line on the map. This is the track that you will follow until you alter the course in some way. Click anywhere on this line to designate the spot you intend to plan a maneuver around.

Screengrab via Privat Division

From here, an interactable pop-up will appear with arrows pointing in every direction. Pull on these arrows to change your course at the designated locations. Players will see how the potential move will change their course as the orbit’s distance will alter. A good rule to remember is where ever you decide to thrust or speed up, the orbit will expand in the opposite direction.

Likely, players will need to try this out a few times before actually reaching their desired destinations. If you are hoping to hit another celestial body such as Moon, knowing the exact position to alter your course to hit this moving object will likely only come from experimentation.