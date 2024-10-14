How to destroy portals in Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns is one of the most fun and unique indie games on the market right now. However, one of it’s core mechanics, portals, can be a tad tricky to figure out.

Recommended Videos

But don’t worry! Here’s our guide on how to destroy the portals in Kingdom Two Crowns and progress your campaign.

Kingdom Two Crowns portal destruction guide

Destroying portals is the ultimate goal in Kingdom Two Crowns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Destroying portals in Kingdom Two Crowns is your primary goal. It’s what the campaign is all about, and the core element of any given run. Until destroyed, portals ceaselessly send out the Greed into your base with the goal of taking down your ramparts and hard-earned buildings, as well as stealing your gold. Thankfully, you don’t have to do much to destroy portals in Kingdom Two Crowns, and everything you’ll need is a couple Archers and a small squad of Squires. The latter units vary between expansion packs, but their function remains relatively the same.

Acquiring Archers is the easiest part, as they are available right off the bat at the first campfire via the bow vendor. The vendor then moves a tad to the side once the campfire is upgraded and can hold up to four bows at a time, allowing recruits to pick them up and become Archers.

Squires and Knights, on the other hand, need your campfire upgraded to the Castle Keep level, which requires Stone. Once you’re upgraded, Squires and Knights can be hired via purchasing Shields at the Castle Keep itself. Knights have squads of Archers following them around.

These squads of Squires and Archers can be ordered to attack a portal from the outer walls of your base. From the flag, you’ll need to pay four gold pieces per assault per squad, and you can launch several squads at a time. If you’ve played your cards right, the Squires should defend the Archers and serve as their vanguard, allowing them to shoot the portal to death. All damage they do is permanent, as portals do not regenerate health, so don’t worry about it taking too long (though the portals are quite resilient, especially if your Archers keep missing the target or focuse on the Greed instead).

How to destroy Cliff Portals in Kingdom Two Crowns

The Bomb is the ultimate weapon of Kingdom Two Crowns. Image via Fury Studios and others

To destroy the Cliff Portals, you’ll need a little something called the Bomb. It’s unlocked after you’ve obtained Iron and upgraded your base to the highest level, the Iron Keep. If you’ve upgraded your outer walls to the max level, a Forge will spawn. The Iron Keep lets you recruit the Bomb (carried by Builders), while the Forge, or Smithy, allows you to purchase Swords and upgrade Squires into Knights, who are tasked with protecting it. Make sure you have many Archers accompanying yourself, the Knights, and the Bomb-carrying Builders for maximum effect.

Once you’ve cleared the portal-like gooey nests and enemies, you’ll reach the portal itself, which is where you can light the fuse to set off the Bomb. You should run out as soon as you can as getting caught in the blast can mean game over then and there, and you wouldn’t want that this far into the run, would you?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy