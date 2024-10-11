How to get Stone in Kingdom Two Crowns

Playing Kingdom Two Crowns for the first time can be a bit confusing, especially when it comes to finding out how to upgrade things outside of the Wood stage of the building. This is where Stone comes into play.

When you upgrade something by using a handful of coins, sooner or later a Stone icon appears above it, indicating you need to find another resource to unlock the ability to upgrade either your keep or defenses one step further. You’d be remiss to not think there was a way to find Stone on the island you start on, but it’s nowhere to be found.

So where is it?

Where to find Rocks in Kingdom Two Crowns

Finally! Look for this structure to get your Stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To upgrade your buildings with Stone in Kingdom Two Crowns, you must find a Stone Mine. There is no Stone Mine located on the first starting island you begin on, and instead, you need to go through a series of other tasks before you can find one.

First, head left until you come across a derelict ship. You need to repair the Ship using your Gold Coins and make it off the first island. You can explore the first island as much as you want, but you won’t be able to do much on all islands until you find various resources that only appear on others.

After repairing the ship, ring the Bell with two Gold Coins and wait until your villagers come to the boat and board it. After enough people board, fill your coffers with Gold Coins and pay 10 Gold Coins to set sail. You’ll immediately gain access to a second island and you’ll need to begin anew, but if you brought some villagers from the first island, you’ll be in a stronger position to get started.

Once on the second island, keep expanding until you come across the Stone Mine. It looks like two large stone pillars sticking up out of the ground. You don’t need to do anything; only pay the 10 Gold Coins to unlock it and it’ll immediately start to give you Stone for the second and all other islands. It doesn’t need to be defended, and you don’t need to wait for it to generate Stone.

You’ll see that any buildings that originally asked for Stone immediately become available, and you can pay Gold Coins to keep expanding it. You can also expand your keep to get new defense upgrades and jobs for your villagers, including a Spearsman that’ll defend the border of your town.

The Stone Mine is only available on the second island, so if you go further before unlocking it, you won’t be able to continue to upgrade into Brick and more resources. So make sure to grab it when you get to the second island. No one likes to backtrack.

