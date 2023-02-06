Dark and Darker is the latest game to join the loot extraction genre, although it brings a unique twist in that it’s based on classic Dungeons and Dragons tropes. Players can embark with their parties into a large dungeon network and will often encounter other players. A new part of this early access beta is that developer IRONMACE has added proximity chat, for better or worse.

This is one of the most requested features by far, with the Twitch chat during a recent Q&A being spammed until the interviewers asked about the feature. Here’s all the information you need to know about how proximity voice chat works in Dark and Darker

How to enable proximity voice chat in Dark and Darker

Screengrab via IRONMACE

When you open up Dark and Darker, you’ll need to click on the Options button and then scroll to the Audio tab. You can disable voice chat entirely if you want or just allow it to be broadcast to your party only. If you have it set to Push to Talk, you’ll need to press the specific hotkey. The hotkeys for VOIP include:

Voice Chat On/Off: Comma

Comma Voice Chat Mode Select: Period

Period Voice Chat Push-to-Talk: B

Once you’ve changed the hotkeys to something you prefer, you should also make sure that the volume settings are good. After that, you can head into the game and try it out for yourself.

It’s unclear what the range for hearing other players will be, so make sure that you’re keeping the talk to a minimum unless you want to give away your position. On the other hand, it could be fun to leave your mic open and just see what interactions happen naturally.