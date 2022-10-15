How fast is each ghost in Phasmophobia? All ghost movement speeds

Since it was first released in 2020, Phasmophobia has undergone many changes and continuously gained traction with a loyal fanbase eager to go ghost-hunting with friends. Although it already boasts many impressive features, like the ability to communicate with ghosts and have an immersive VR experience, Phasmophobia is technically still in an early access state.

Because it is still under development, the multiplayer ghost-hunting game has undergone continuous changes and massive updates with the latest update, which was called Apocalypse, introducing a plethora of new content, including overhauling the main hub, adding custom difficulty, changing how equipment loadouts work, redesigning a map, and otherwise adjusting key game features.

Screengrab via Kinetic Games

As Kinetic Games has continuously developed Phasmophobia, the key antagonists of the ghost-hunting game have also undergone many changes. Those who wish to succeed in their investigations will need to learn all there is to know about how ghosts function, including how fast they can move.

All ghost speeds in Phasmophobia

Generally, all ghosts move at a base speed of about 1.7 meters per second. This is slightly quicker than players walking speed, which is 1.6 meters per second. However, players can potentially utilize their limited sprint, which has a cooldown period of five seconds, to run at three meters per second for up to three seconds and thus outrun the average ghost.

Screengrab via Kinetic Games

Although the base ghost speed is about 1.7 meters per second, you can change this speed in the custom difficulty menu. The base speed that a ghost moves will gradually rise over time when they have a player in their sights. Generally, their speed may rise to 1.65 times their base speed.

How quickly ghosts speed up to the limit when they have players within their sights is currently unknown. If a ghost loses sight of a player, their speed will steadily decrease back to the base speed level.

Although most ghosts follow the same general rule structure, many notable exceptions exist. These exceptions are generally hinted at or directly stated in the ghost section of players’ journals in Phasmophobia.

Image via Kinetic Games

Currently, eight different ghosts have a unique set of speed rules. Kinetic Games has continuously expanded the list of ghost types, and this roster may thus grow more in the future.

A select group of four different ghosts will generally follow the basic speed rules but with a few situational-based exceptions.

The Jinn may move at 2.5 meters per second if a player is within sight, more than three meters away, and the fuse box is turned on. It will move as normal when players are within three meters of it or when the fuse box is off.

The Moroi will change speed based on the average sanity level. As the average sanity level decreases, this ghost will continuously move faster. When players’ average sanity level drops to zero, the Moroi will have a base speed of 2.25 meters per second. This may increase to 3.71 meters per second when the average sanity level is between zero and five percent and the Moroi continuously has a player within its line of sight.

The electricity-centric Raiju will move faster around functioning electronic equipment, which acts as fuel for this ghost. Raiju moves at 2.5 meters per second when close to active electronic equipment.

The Twins are a unique set of ghosts with varied movement speeds. The primary twin ghost will always move 10 percent slower than the base ghost speed, which means it moves at 1.5 meters per second. The secondary or decoy twin ghost will move 10 percent faster than the base ghost speed, which means that it will always move at 1.9 meters per second.

Screengrab via Kinetic Games

A different set of four other ghosts also have a special set of rules where they do not gradually increase speed when they have a player in their line of sight.

The Deogen shifts its speed to a slower pace when it has a player in its line of sight at close proximity. The closer it gets to a player, the slower it becomes. When a Deogen is within 2.5 meters of a player, it will move at about 0.4 meters per second; when a player is further than six meters away, it will move at about three meters per second. If it is not actively chasing a player, it will stay at either 1.6 meters per second or whatever its previous speed was, depending on which one is lower.

The Hantu changes its speed depending on the temperature and thrives when in a cold climate. The colder a room is, the faster the Hantu will move, with the maximum speed being 2.7 meters per second. If the room is warm, the Hantu will move more slowly, with a minimum of 1.4 meters per second.

The Revenant moves more quickly than the base speed when it has a player in sight and more slowly than the base speed when it does not. When it has its eyes on a player, the Revenant will quickly move three meters per second. When no player is within its line of sight, the Revenant will only move at a measly one meter per second.

The Thaye has a special speed ruleset of its own. Its initial speed is 2.75 meters per second, but as it ages, this number continuously decreases by 0.175 meters per second. Once it has aged completely, its speed will be just one meter per second.

Image via Kinetic Games

In general, Phasmophobia players should always be ready to run or hide, as ghosts tend to be faster or faster than players. Because of how fast most ghosts move, it is often better to try and hide during a ghost hunt unless you truly feel confident in your ability to outrun a ghost.