Can you play FNAF Help Wanted 2 without VR?

It’s time to get your VR headset ready and immerse yourself in the next shift over at FNAF: Help Wanted 2. While Help Wanted offered a non-VR mode back in 2019, can the same be said for its sequel?

Can you only play FNAF: Help Wanted 2 on VR?

It’s everyone’s favorite mascot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steel Wool Studios

FNAF: Help Wanted 2 is only available to play on VR as of its release on Dec. 15, 2023. The game is created specifically for the VR headset. The Help Wanted entries are more immersive than the mainline FNAF games because of their VR mode. Help Wanted straps you into an intense, claustrophobic space that forces you into the frontlines as a Fazbear employee.

Although there are issues with Help Wanted 2‘s release regarding the latest Oculus app, Steel Wool Studios has detailed guides to work around the input problems. There is no VR mode regardless of whether you are playing on PC or console. You’ll need Oculus Quest for PC and PSVR to play FNAF: Help Wanted 2.

While this is terrible news for those who don’t own a VR headset, you’ll only have to wait until Spring 2024 to play FNAF: Help Wanted 2 on flat mode (without a VR headset). FNAF: Help Wanted included a flat mode for players on console and PC who couldn’t afford or implement Oculus Quest and PSVR. This will, however, be replicated for Help Wanted 2. Players are patiently waiting until spring to experience this long-awaited sequel.

Now is the time to play the first Help Wanted, if you haven’t already, while you wait for non-VR mode. Anyone can experience this game in VR or flat mode. Non-VR mode will not only arrive in spring 2024, but it’ll be free to those who have already purchased FNAF: Help Wanted 2.

FNAF: Help Wanted 2 is available on PlayStation 5 and PC for $39.99.