All secrets in Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania

Don’t be fooled by the new secrets added with the Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC; there are many more secrets to unlock as you play the game.

Recommended Videos

Most of the secrets either unlock a weapon or a character, and since unlocking the character and playing with it already completes the weapon secrets, we’ll focus on the secret characters.

How to unlock all secret characters in Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania

More and more secrets as you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aside from the main characters from Castlevania, you’ll unlock several secrets in another two waves including characters and weapons. The first one unlocks after you’ve defeated Dracula while playing with the Richter Belmont character. There will be a cutscene and the credits will roll, then you’ll see 19 more characters in the list to unlock. Here are all the secret characters you can unlock after defeating Dracula in Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania:

Character How to unlock Notes Quincy Morris Evolve the Platinum Whip. Pickup the Clover to evolve Richter Belmont’s default weapon. Maxim Kischine Evolve the Vhibuti Whip. Pick up the Candelabrador to evolve Juste Belmont’s default weapon. Reinhardt Schneider Find and open the fourth coffin in Ode to Castlevania. The fourth coffin is in the southern area of the second part of the castle. Henry Evolve the Tyrfing. Pick up the Spinach to evolve Reinhardt Schneider’s default weapon. Isaac Evolve the Mace. Pick up the Hollow Heart to evolve Hector’s default weapon. Saint Germain Evolve the Trident Pick up the Duplicator to evolve Isaac’s default weapon. Julia Laforeze Evolve the Globus. Pick up the Empty Tome to evolve Saint Germain’s default weapon. Cornell Evolve the Silver Revolver. Pick up Karoma’s Mana to evolve Henry’s default weapon. Carrie Fernandez Evolve all Custos Glyphs. Pick up three of Cornell’s default weapons. Sara Trantoul Evolve the Alchemy Whip. Pìck up the Tirajisu to evolve Leon’s default weapon. Rinaldo Gandolfi Evolve the Star Flail. Pick up the Pummarola to evolve Sara’s default weapon. Vincent Dorin Evolve the Fulgur and the Keremet Bubbles across any amount of runs. Pick up Duplicator to evolve Fulgur (Yoko Belnades’s default weapon) and the Armor to evolve the Keremet Bubbles (Rinaldo Gandolfi’s default weapon). It doesn’t need to be in the same run. Mina Hakuba Evolve the Iron Shield. Pick up Parm Aegis to evolve Vincent Dorin’s default weapon Lisa Tepes Evolve the Wine Glass. Pick up the Tirajisu to evolve Dracula’s default weapon. Shaft Evolve the Luminatio. Pick up the Crn to evolve Lisa Tepes’ default weapon. Elizabeth Bartley Evolve the Umbra. Pick up the Attractorb to evolve Shaft’s default weapon. Nathan Graves Evolve the Sonic Whip. Pick up the Skull O’Maniac to evolve Sonia’s default weapon. Albus Evolve the Confodere. Level Confodere to the max level two times. Barlowe Evolve the Optical Shot. Pick up Karoma’s Mana to evolve Albus’ default weapon.

Once you have opened all the gates from the new areas unlocked after beating Dracula, you’ll gain access to another final boss in the castle’s northwest room. After you defeat it, it will drop the Pile of Secrets Relic which will unlock another 36 secret characters, new merchants, and bosses. Here are all the secret characters you can unlock after you defeat Beelzebub:

Character How to unlock Notes Young Maria Renard Reconnect the youngest hunter with her original guardian, his friends, and their doubles. Play as Maria Renard. pick the Gemini Arcana, and evolve Peachone and Ebony Wings together. Innocent Devil/Familiar Entrust their care to the gentlest soul, twice. Play as Julia and get the Familiar Forge weapon twice in the same run. Blue Crescent Moon Cornell Slay the Castle’s denizens under the Blue Crescent Moon to make him a beast. Play as Cornell, evolve Dextro Custos, Sinestro Custos, and Centralis Custos by leveling them to the max level, and kill 100,000 enemies after transforming. Ferryman You don’t need his services if you can walk on water. Evolve Sonic Dash with Wings and dash through the water near the castle entrance gates. Hammer Survive while wearing a fully armed coat. Survive 30 minutes with six evolved weapons from the Coat of Arms category (Curved Knife, Shuriken, Javelin, Iron Ball, Discus, Silver Revolver, Hand Grenade, Wine Glass, Whip, Axe, Knife, Santa Water, Runetracer, King Bible, Cross, Lightning Ring, Svarog Statue, Troll Bomb, Hydro Storm, Grand Cross) Wind Witness the Burning Alcarde three times. Play as Eric Lacarde, get to low health to activate his Burning Alcarde ability three times. All six versions of Stella Lecarde and Loretta Lecard (also Jonathan and Charlotte) Shelter their twin souls with holy magic to restore their humanity. Evolve Refrectio weapon with the Clover and defeat the Loretta and Stella boss. Brauner Darin the crimson “paint” from his most lively works. Equip the Blood Astronomia Arcana, go to the gallery area in the castle and kill the enemies that spawn around the 24 minute mark. Soleil Belmont Save the son with holy magic before the transformation is complete. Evolve the Refrectio weapon with the Clover and defeat the Soleil Belmont boss. Celia Fortner Perfectly balance the darkest and brightest of Glyphs. Get the Vol Luminatio and Vol Umbra to max level and evolve them into Universitas. Dmitri Blinov Undo the fused demon with she who seeks perfect balance. Play as Celia Fortner and kill the giant zombie boss in the sewers Dario Bossi Burn bright until the end while rejecting all but the inferno. Complete a stage only using the Raging Fire, Charlotte’s default weapon. Graham Jones Bring bad luck to the count’s belligerent bosses. Defeat all bosses in the castle. Endless Mode is recommended, but it doesn’t need to be in a single run. Joachim Armster Rewrite the fate of the damsel in distress. Play as Sara and defeat the Joachim boss in the secret ice cave. Walter Bernhard Let the alchemist personally avenge his family. Play as Rinaldo Gandolfi and defeat the Walter boss on the terrace in the castle. Carmilla May the power of the first Belmont break her mask. Evolve Hex with Skull O’Manic to get Nightmare and kill the Carmilla boss near the King’s Gate. Count Olrox Let the souls of the damned get their revenge on the other Count. Buy the Dark Rift from the Master Librarian and kill the Olrox boss in the east area of the castle. Cave Troll Just go low and defeat 3,000,000 of those jokers. Defeat enough Cave trolls. Fleaman Try 3,000. Or 6,000. Or more, hopefully their tiny ears will listen at some point. Defeat enough Fleaman. Axe Armor Prove to them that there is something that spins better than axes. Evolve the Discus with Parm Aegis and defeat enough Ace Armors. Go to where you defeated Olrox. Frozenshade Turn her from a blue shadow into a real crystal. Evolve the Silver Revolver with the Karoma’s Mana and kill enough Frozenshades in the ice cave. Succubus Give the deceiver a taste of her own medicine Evolve Hex with Skull O’Manic to get Nightmare and kill the Succubus boss. Keremet It takes exactly two to empty the cauldron. Play as either Charlotte & Jonathan or Jonathan & Charlotte and kill the Keremet boss. Alamaric Sniper Snipe the sniper down with a stellar hit. Evolve the Discus with the Parm Aegis and kill enough Almaric Snipers near the place you defeated the Walter boss. Blackmore Let no Shadow fall on the founder of Ecclesia. Play as Barlowe and defeat the Blackmore boss near Reinhardt’s coffin. Malphas Destroy his black wings with the Morris who’s tale us yet untold Play as Quincy Morris and defeat the Malphas boss. Death Make it feel at home. Play as Richter Belmont and reach max level to evolve the Clock Tower weapons (Endo Gears, Peri Pendulum, Myo Lift, and Epi Head) and enter the Throne Room. Galamoth A secret so big it won’t pass through the Castle’s doors. Reach max level to evolve the Dominus Agony, Dominus Hatred, and Dominus Anger, and kill the Galamoth boss.

For the final secret characters, you’ll have to defeat the boss to get the Ebony and Crimson Stones to unlock them. Head to the southeast part of the map and defeat the boss you’ll find after going down a diagonal corridor. Here are the final secret characters you can unlock in Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania.

Character How to unlock Notes Megalo Elizabeth Bartley Ravage everything and everyone in Dracula’s Castle while in her demonic form. Play as Elizabeth Bartley and kill 100,000 enemies. Olrox Find the Greatest treasure of the vampires and prove that other Count can wreak havoc in the Castle. Play as Count Olrox and kill 100,000 enemies. Megalo Death Unleash maximized Death on the Castle while holding the stealing stones. Play as Death and kill 100,000 enemies. Megalo Dracula Hold the stones that birthed your lineage and prove you hold dominance over all your monstrous minions. Play as Dracula and kill 100,000 enemies. Chaos Exhaust the rest of this miserable pile of secrets. Unlock all secrets in the DLC. It will cost more than 15 million gold.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy